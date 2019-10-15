Tia Booth is a bachelorette once again.

The Bachelor alum announced on Instagram Monday that her relationship with boyfriend Cory Cooper has ended.

“It’s so wild that I feel the need to share this, but let’s rip off the bandaid…No, I am no longer in a relationship,” Booth, 28, wrote in the caption for a photo of herself laughing at something off-camera.

“I am fine. He is fine. At this stage of life, we are better as friends. He is a very private person and will freak when he reads this, but I wanted to address it myself,” she said.

Cooper is the Executive Vice President at his family’s steel company, Cooper Steel, according to E! News. The pair made their relationship Instagram official in November of last year.

“It’s tricky being in the public eye,” Booth continued Monday.

“Social media is a huge platform that allows me to share this highlight reel of my life with SO many people, but when it comes to private matters, it’s not so easy for me to share…especially when another person is involved. At the same time, I want to be vulnerable and real because it’s humbling that all of you take the time to care about what’s going on in my life-the good and the bad. Thank you for the continued love and support🖤”

Booth concluded: “I’ll leave you with this quote from Destiny’s Child, ‘You know I’m not gon diss you on the Internet, cuz my momma taught me better than that’. Ok bye don’t message us✌🏼”

While Cooper is not as much of a public figure as Booth, the two frequently appeared on each other’s Instagram feeds throughout their near-one year of dating.

The last time Cooper appeared on Booth’s Instagram was in late August, from a “staycation” in Nashville. “Such a “dreamy” Nashville staycation with my loves🖤 ” Booth captioned a pair of photos, one featuring the couple and the other showing her dog Marlo posing on an orange couch.

A few days prior to that post, Cooper had shared a photo with Booth at a fundraiser for the Lwala Community Alliance.

“Supporting a great cause with @tiarachel91” he wrote in the caption, then encouraging people to donate to the cause.

Earlier in August, Cooper shared a sweet birthday post to celebrate Booth’s 28th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the most amazing, funny, caring person I’ve ever met. (Did I mention absolutely gorgeous?) Who would have known that a co-worker’s love for a reality TV show and a private Instagram message (@ghardison13) would lead me to someone as incredible as you? I couldn’t possibly be more thankful for you, @tiarachel91 hope your day is the BEST!” he said in the caption.

Booth first appeared on Arie Luyendyk, Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, and then famously dated Colton Underwood before he was announced as the Bachelor.