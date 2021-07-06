Tia and Tamera Mowry Wish Each Other a Happy Birthday with Fun Throwback Photos

In honor of their birthday, Tia and Tamera Mowry shared throwbacks from their childhood, as well as moments from more recent twin adventures

Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley are ringing in a new year!

On Tuesday, the Sister, Sister actresses celebrated their 43rd birthday with heartfelt messages to each other on social media. The pair shared throwbacks from their childhood, as well as more photos of moments from more recent twin adventures.

"#happybirthday to my womb mate!!" Tia captioned her post. "Girl, can you believe how old we are!!! #Life comes at you so fast! I've enjoyed every minute of it! Love you so much sissy! It's your #birthday!!!"

Tamera left a sweet comment on the post, writing: "Go twitches, Go twitches @tiamowry It's our birthday, it's our birthday 😍😍😍😍 Happy Birthday sissy! Luubbbbbb youuuuu!"

In a social media post of her own, Tamera sent even more birthday wishes to her twin.

"#HappyBirthday to my womb-mate @tiamowry. I miss you so much! We're in this together, my dear! Can't wait to have our #sistersister dinner soon," she wrote. "Your laugh, your smile and your dancing are contagious 🤗💫 Your drive to go for whatever you dream is inspirational. Keep killing the game. I love love love you."

In March, Tia spoke with PEOPLE about holding out hope for a reboot of Sister, Sister, saying that a potential follow-up series was being held up by certain "legalities."

"What's in the way is the rights," she said. "We ended up moving forward with it and we didn't have all of the rights in place — I guess there were still some legalities that needed to come into place that put it on hold."

She continued, "And once that put it on hold, then Tamera and I are not just sitting around, you know what I mean? She gets an opportunity, I get an opportunity — but yeah, it's sad."

Sister, Sister aired for six seasons, from 1994 to 1999. The beloved sitcom starred Mowry-Housley and Mowry-Hardrict as twin sisters Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell, following the two as they reunited 14 years after being separated at birth and moved in together, blending their families.

SISTER, SISTER Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Getty

In October, Tamera reflected on the legacy of Sister, Sister and sharing the screen with her twin.

"To see the younger generation loving it just as much as our generation did, it's really cool to relive that moment," said the former The Real co-host. "I think in a way [we're] experiencing why something becomes a classic."