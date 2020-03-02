Before They Were Real Housewives: See Throwback Pics of Bethenny Frankel, Lisa Rinna & More
We bet you haven't seen these Bravo stars quite like this before
Lisa Rinna & Harry Hamlin
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars, who have been married for more than 20 years, sat down for a 2014 episode of Watch What Happens Live and shared how they keep their love alive. "We listen to each other," Hamlin said before Rinna quipped, "No, I give you good blow jobs."
Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky
It's been 20-plus years since the Beverly Hills power couple tied the knot — and they're still just as glamorous as ever.
Dorinda Medley
For National Daughter Day in 2019, Medley posted a sweet throwback tribute to her mom and daughter on Instagram by posting this iconic photo of the three stunning women.
Melissa Gorga & Teresa Giudice
Despite having had a rocky relationship in their early years on the show, the Real Housewives of New Jersey stars (pictured here in 2006, three years before finding fame on the Bravo series) were closer than ever in this pic.
Kandi Burruss
She may be known for starring on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, but Burruss is also a music industry heavyweight. Here, she's pictured alongside American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino in a throwback snapshot.
Ramona Singer
We can only imagine what the ever-entertaining Real Housewives of New York star was like in college — and, to be honest, we'd be disappointed if she was anything but really, really fun.
Bethenny Frankel
Before she documented her rise to superstardom as a Skinnygirl business mogul, the Real Housewives of New York star was a college student at NYU.
Kenya Moore
"Nope that’s not @thebrooklyndaly that’s me and my little brother. I was about 13/14 years old. ❤️❤️," the Real Housewives of Atlanta star captioned her March 20 snap.
Sonja Morgan
The Real Housewives of New York star shared a throwback to a trip to St. Barths, looking fresh-faced and sun-kissed.
Shannon Beador
"The bench has been replaced, but had dinner in the same restaurant exactly 10 years ago!" the Real Housewives of Orange County star wrote on Instagram, captioning a pic with her daughters.
Porsha Williams
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star threw it way, way back to 1998 at her high school prom.
Luann de Lesseps
Here's the Countess with her then-husband Alexandre de Lesseps and her two kids, Victoria and Noel, in 2001.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann
In March 2020, the former RHOA star went on a throwback-posting spree, sharing three photos from her elementary and high school days.
The reality TV personality’s daughter, Brielle Biermann reacted to one of the sweet flashback photos, commenting, “Gorgeous!!!!”
Gizelle Bryant
"Yellow & white ribbons in my hair. 💛 Yep you couldn’t tell me I wasn’t SHARP 😂," the Real Housewives of Potomac star quipped on Instagram in Jan. 2019.
Yolanda Hadid
Turns out Gigi and Bella Hadid followed in their famous mom's footsteps! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alumna kicked off her modeling career at a young age like her supermodel daughters.