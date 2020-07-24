20 Throwback Photos of Birthday Girl Bindi Irwin With Her 'Superhero' Dad, the Late Steve Irwin

Big sister, reporting for duty! In honor of her 22nd birthday, Bindi's brother Robert posted a photo of the siblings meeting for the first time. He captioned the photo, "Thank you for being my best friend from the moment I entered the world."

He added a sweet anecdote, "I’ll always treasure the story of the first time you met me - it was around the time this photo was taken, just after I was born and you decided that it was your job to name me... and then promptly named me Brian! 😂Dad then confirmed that my name was actually Robert but you still called me Brian 'for short'! Can’t wait to celebrate today, I am so proud to be your brother! Love, Brian."