Southern Charm: Thomas Ravenel's New Girlfriend Calls Kathryn Dennis a Bad Mom

There’s no turning back.

After last week’s explosive fight between Kathryn Dennis her ex Thomas Ravenel‘s new girlfriend, the women take it up another notch on Thursday night’s episode of Southern Charm.

During a dinner with the group while vacationing in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Ravenel’s girlfriend Ashley Jacobs takes some jabs at Dennis’ parenting skills.

“You don’t see them come back after the weekend with you,” she says, referring to Dennis and Ravenel’s two children Kensie, 4, and Saint, 2. “They don’t sleep.”

As the other people at the table start to tell Jacobs to calm down, she only ramps it up.

“That’s what’s scary, you’re only going to get more time with them,” she says. “You better watch yourself.”

“You better shut the f— up,” Dennis shoots back. “Do you hear me?”

Jacobs goes as far as to accuse Dennis of not visiting her son Saint in the hospital after he had minor surgery.

“I really want to hope that you’re going to be the best mother you can be,” she says. “How many times did you go visit your son in hospital?”

In a confessional, Dennis explains she “wasn’t allowed” to visit Saint due to the custody agreement she has with Ravenel. “Do you think I didn’t give a f—? Are you kidding me?”

Ravenel eventually steps in and pulls Jacobs away, but the damage has already been done. The table is left speechless.

“I am shocked. You handled it very well,” castmate Whitney Sudler-Smith tells Dennis.

Meanwhile, Jacobs can’t seem to let go of the argument. While talking to Ravenel, she continues to insult Dennis.

“How bad of a mother must you be that the courts took two children and gave them a convicted felon,” she says. “I’m so sick of everyone feeling sorry for her.”

In 2016, Dennis lost custody and entered rehab after she tested positive for drugs.

Ravenel thanks Jacobs for standing up for him but tell her not to “engage” any further.

Kathryn Dennis/Instagram

But on a ferry ride back to the house, Ravenel becomes angry when Chelsea Meissner suggests that he and Jacobs go home.

“It’s not your decision who stays in the house,” he yells. “You don’t have that power, so don’t act like you do.”

Though Ravenel apologizes to Meissner, the conversation continues once they are at the house.

“She was talking about our children,” Dennis tells Ravenel. “Stuff that’s not even true. That was so just inappropriate in every way.”

Dennis even threatens to take legal action against Jacobs to keep her away from the kids.

“She doesn’t owe me an apology she owes me going away,” she says.

Kathryn Dennis and Ashley Jacobs Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo; Bravo

The next morning, everyone else is left with a bad taste in their mouths and is relieved when Ravenel and Jacobs decide to separate from the group for the day.

When the rest of the house is out crabbing and fishing, Ravenel and Jacobs discuss the fight.

“No, I don’t feel the need to apologize because those were my true feelings,” she says. “And I still feel that way.”

As the trip is coming to and end, it becomes clear that Jacobs has tarnished relationship with Ravenel’s friends. Aside from the women, who stood by Dennis during the fight, Shep Rose says he doesn’t like Jacobs’ attitude.

“I f—- hate her,” he says. “I don’t like her. She has this irrational confidence right now that makes me sick to the stomach.”

“She’s on her way out,” he continues. “She won’t be here in a month. Crazy as Thomas is, he doesn’t like all this heat.”

Over the past couple of weeks, Ravenel, 55, has been accused of sexually assaulting two women, including his children’s former nanny. He has denied the allegations.