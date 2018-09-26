Thomas Ravenel's Alleged Victim Nanny Dawn Wants More Serious Charges to Be Brought Against Him

Thomas Ravenel’s alleged victim is speaking out following the Southern Charm star’s release from jail.

While PEOPLE does not usually identify victims of sexual assaults, Nanny Dawn has asked that she be publically identified but her first name and occupation.

At Ravenel’s bond hearing on Tuesday, the 56-year-old was charged with assault and battery in the second degree after his alleged attack on Dawn, the woman who worked as his children’s nanny, Charleston County jail records show.

Dawn, who was present at the hearing, told Live 5 News she was not completely satisfied with his charges.

“I feel relief but I’m not 100-percent satisfied because he was charged with assault and battery and the crime extended beyond that. It was forcible rape,” she said after the hearing.

“What I would be happy for is for him to take responsibility for his crimes,” Dawn told the local outlet. “What he did was a crime.”

“Unfortunately, he doesn’t recognize his actions as a crime against me,” Dawn continued. “There’s a need for accountability here.”

“There’s children involved. Since I was a nanny, a registered nurse now, my main concern is for the health and safety of others, so that’s a priority for me.”

Nanny Dawn and Thomas Ravenel Nanny Dawn; Charleston County Sheriff's Office

Ravenel’s was granted a $20,000 personal recognizance bond and was ordered to turn in his passport, avoid contact with the victim and not leave South Carolina.

Also on Tuesday, following his arrest, the arrest affidavit detailing the alleged incident that took place in 2015 was released.

According to the affidavit, issued by the Charleston Police Department and obtained by PEOPLE, “the victim, to be named later at the court’s discretion, was working for the defendant as a nanny at the above location. While inside the location, [Ravenel] undressed and made sexual advances on the victim.”

According to the affidavit, which further describes graphic details of the alleged assault, Ravenel proceeded to sexually assault the nanny before she escaped.

Thomas Ravenel Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo

“After escaping the assault, the victim called her then ex-husband and sister and told them of the incident, fled the scene and notified several family members of the incident. Photographs were then taken immediately of the injuries to her neck and chest,” the affidavit states. “Detectives corroborated the incident date and location through employment records of the victim and defendant, and interviewed multiple witnesses, to be named at the court’s discretion, who substantiated the post-assault information. Detectives also retrieved the photographs taken by the victim, which are appropriately time-stamped in reference to the incident.”

Police began investigating Ravenel in May after a woman reported him for sexual assault. Dawn claimed to PEOPLE that she is that woman and alleged that, while his daughter Kensington Calhoun with ex-girlfriend and costar Kathryn Dennis was sleeping nearby, he “corralled” her into the master bedroom, dropped his pants, blocked the door and “proceeded to rip my clothes off.” Without going into further detail, Dawn said she eventually got away.

Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel Kathryn Dennis/Instagram

“Although I believe he should be in jail for his crimes, the reality according to statistics is that he will go unpunished,” Dawn previously told PEOPLE.

“I feel the only justice I will receive is to share my story in the efforts to educate the public and support assault survivors.”

Ravenel denied Dawn’s allegations through his lawyer, as well as a separate sexual assault accusation from a woman he met on Tinder in 2015.

“My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims,” Ravenel’s attorney, Richard P. Terbrusch, told PEOPLE in a statement after the allegations. “The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. My client is a loving father, successful businessman, and upright member of the community. He is appalled and hurt by these allegations — and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum.”