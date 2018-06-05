Thomas Ravenel Will Not Film Southern Charm Reunion amid Sexual Assault Allegations

When Southern Charm films its upcoming reunion episode, one key cast member will not present.

The cast of the Bravo reality series will be reuniting to film the reunion in New York next week, a source tells PEOPLE. And now Bravo confirms that taping won’t include Thomas Ravenel.

“The network confirms Thomas will not be at the reunion,” a Bravo rep tells PEOPLE.

News of his absence comes a day after a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Ravenel, who has been accused of sexual assault, still has his job on the show.

The reality star, 55, has been a key cast member of the show since season 1, with his tumultuous relationship with ex Kathryn Dennis and the birth of his two children playing out on screen. He is currently dating Ashley Jacobs.

Rumors that Ravenel was fired started after he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

In May, it was revealed that the South Carolina police are investigating allegations of sexual assault brought against the Southern Charm star by “nanny Dawn,” who was featured on the show caring for Ravenel’s two children, daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, 2½.

Ravenel, a former South Carolina state treasurer, has denied the accusations.

“My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims,” Ravenel’s attorney, Richard P. Terbrusch, told PEOPLE in a statement responding to Ashley’s allegations. “The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. My client is a loving father, successful businessman, and upright member of the community. He is appalled and hurt by these allegations — and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum.”

At the time, the production company behind the hit Bravo series announced it was looking into the sexual assault allegations against Ravenel.

“Haymaker, the production company for Southern Charm, and Bravo take allegations like these very seriously,” Bravo said in a statement. “Haymaker is conducting an investigation, and once all the information is gathered and carefully reviewed, appropriate action will be taken.”