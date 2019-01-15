Thomas Ravenel is spending some quality time with his family amid his ongoing custody battle with ex Kathryn Dennis.

The reality star shared a photo on Twitter Monday of his son, St. Julien Rembert, visiting the Southern Charm alum’s father, former politician and businessman Arthur Ravenel, Jr.

In the shot, Saint, 3, sat on his grandfather’s lap as they smiled for the camera.

“Grandpa with Saint!” he wrote. “Even Though they are 88 years apart, they still have a very special bond.”

Over the weekend, Ravenel, 56, also shared a video of Saint standing by a lake and feeding geese. The child is heard screaming with excitement as the geese approach them.

“Saint likes geese, a lot,” Ravenel wrote.

Along with Saint, Ravenel shares daughter Kensington Calhoun, 4, with Dennis.

Since the two officially split after years of an on-off relationship, they have been going head-to-head in court to iron out custody of the children.

Dennis lost custody of the kids and entered rehab in 2016 after she failed a drug test, testing positive for marijuana. (Years earlier, Ravenel went to a 30-day rehab program himself; he served 10 months in federal prison after being indicted by a federal grand jury in June 2007 on a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute less than 500 grams of cocaine.)

In 2016, Ravenel was awarded full custody, but Dennis has since earned back 50/50 custody. This past October, she filed documents in Charleston seeking to obtain primary custody of the two children, and on Nov. 6, Ravenel filed a counterclaim, vehemently denying all of Dennis’ allegations.

In new court documents filed in the County of Charleston, South Carolina, and obtained by The Blast, Ravenel made numerous claims about Dennis, including that both of their children have “developmental and behavioral problems” as a result of her.

Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis with their son Saint Kathryn Dennis/Instagram

“The parties’ youngest child, S.J.R., has developmental and behavioral problems that have required intensive therapy. Father is informed and believes that these problems are the result of Mother’s drug and alcohol consumption while S.J.R. was in utero,” the documents state.

Dennis’ attorney did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.