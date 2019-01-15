Thomas Ravenel is spending some quality time with his family amid his ongoing custody battle with ex Kathryn Dennis.
The reality star shared a photo on Twitter Monday of his son, St. Julien Rembert, visiting the Southern Charm alum’s father, former politician and businessman Arthur Ravenel, Jr.
In the shot, Saint, 3, sat on his grandfather’s lap as they smiled for the camera.
“Grandpa with Saint!” he wrote. “Even Though they are 88 years apart, they still have a very special bond.”
Over the weekend, Ravenel, 56, also shared a video of Saint standing by a lake and feeding geese. The child is heard screaming with excitement as the geese approach them.
“Saint likes geese, a lot,” Ravenel wrote.
Along with Saint, Ravenel shares daughter Kensington Calhoun, 4, with Dennis.
Since the two officially split after years of an on-off relationship, they have been going head-to-head in court to iron out custody of the children.
Dennis lost custody of the kids and entered rehab in 2016 after she failed a drug test, testing positive for marijuana. (Years earlier, Ravenel went to a 30-day rehab program himself; he served 10 months in federal prison after being indicted by a federal grand jury in June 2007 on a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute less than 500 grams of cocaine.)
In 2016, Ravenel was awarded full custody, but Dennis has since earned back 50/50 custody. This past October, she filed documents in Charleston seeking to obtain primary custody of the two children, and on Nov. 6, Ravenel filed a counterclaim, vehemently denying all of Dennis’ allegations.
In new court documents filed in the County of Charleston, South Carolina, and obtained by The Blast, Ravenel made numerous claims about Dennis, including that both of their children have “developmental and behavioral problems” as a result of her.
“The parties’ youngest child, S.J.R., has developmental and behavioral problems that have required intensive therapy. Father is informed and believes that these problems are the result of Mother’s drug and alcohol consumption while S.J.R. was in utero,” the documents state.
Dennis’ attorney did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
A source previously told PEOPLE, “Kathryn thought Thomas’ filing was vile. To suggest she was consciously drinking and doing drugs even after she knew she was pregnant is completely disgraceful and not true.”
In a statement, the former politician’s attorney Kelley Dupre Andrews-Edwards told PEOPLE, “Mr. Ravenel’s counterclaim against Ms. Dennis is a verified pleading, meaning he swore under oath as to the truthfulness of the allegations made therein. No attorney would counsel their client to verify a pleading unless evidence existed at the time of filing to substantiate his or her claims. Mr. Ravenel’ s sole concern is and always has been the safety and wellbeing of the parties’ children.”
“Kathryn doesn’t deny her past. But she hasn’t gone near any drugs in years. She’s done all these modifications in her life because she knows it’s best for her going forward,” added the source. “She doesn’t drink, even though she’s never had a problem with alcohol, just because she wants to be present. It’s frustrating for her that something where she messed up in her early 20s is now going to dog her for the rest of her life, especially in a situation like this when Thomas uses that.”