Thomas Ravenel Accuses Kathryn Dennis of Seeking Primary Custody for a Southern Charm Storyline

Thomas Ravenel has fired back at his ex Kathryn Dennis‘ motion to modify their current child custody agreement.

Southern Charm star Dennis, 27, filed documents in Charleston, South Carolina, on Oct. 25 seeking to obtain primary custody of the two children she shares with Ravenel: daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, who turns 3 on Nov. 17.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

In her filing, obtained by PEOPLE, Dennis accused Ravenel, 56, of relying “upon the use of full-time nannies,” referenced the sexual assault allegations brought against him and his recent arrest, and alleged he “has drunk alcohol to excess, mixed with prescription drugs, that has caused him to be impaired during periods of time in which he had custody of the children.”

Dennis accused her ex of exhibiting “periods of impulsive and uncontrollable bouts of anger” and “extreme narcissism and anger management problems.” Additionally, Dennis slammed Ravenel’s most recent girlfriend Ashley Jacobs, alleging he encouraged her to “verbally assault and attack” Dennis on the Bravo show.

Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis Brianna Stello/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

On Nov. 6, Ravenel filed a counterclaim, vehemently denying all of Dennis’ allegations and accusing her of filing her complaint “in bad faith, for the purpose of garnering media attention, creating material for her storyline on Southern Charm and ensuring her marketability as a ‘reality TV star.’ “

In his filing, obtained by PEOPLE, Ravenel alleged that Dennis’ attempt to seek primary custody was “for the sole and/or primary purpose” of securing her role on the show and “progressing her storyline as the ‘rehabilitated mother who regains possession of her minor children.’ ” (Dennis previously lost custody of the kids and entered rehab in 2016 after she failed a drug test. She has since earned back 50/50 custody.)

Additionally, Ravenel alleged that Dennis initiated her suit “with the encouragement, condonation and/or express or implied permission of the producers of Southern Charm, for the purpose of providing dramatic material for the next season.”

Bravo and attorneys for Dennis and Ravenel declined to comment on the allegations when reached by PEOPLE.

Ravenel is requesting that the court issue a restraint prohibiting Dennis from discussing their litigation on the show, on social media and with the press. He is also asking the court to prohibit their children from being filmed or featured on the show.

RELATED: Could Kathryn Dennis Get Full Custody of Her Children in Wake of Ex Thomas Ravenel’s Arrest?

Dennis’ filing came just days before a South Carolina judge found probable cause for second-degree assault and battery charges against Ravenel in a preliminary hearing, ruling that the case will head to trial.

Ravenel was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree in September following allegations of sexual assault brought against him by “nanny Dawn,” who was featured on the show caring for his and Dennis’ children.

RELATED: From Federal Prison to Southern Charm: Thomas Ravenel’s Ups and Downs

Police first began investigating the disgraced politician in May after a woman reported him for sexual assault. Dawn identified herself to PEOPLE as the accuser and alleged that, while his daughter was sleeping nearby, he “corralled” her into the master bedroom, dropped his pants, blocked the door and “proceeded to rip my clothes off.” Without going into further detail, Dawn said she eventually got away.

RELATED VIDEO: Southern Charm‘s Thomas Ravenel Accused of Sexual Assault, Allegedly Paid Accuser $200,000 Ravenel denied Dawn’s allegations through his lawyer, as well as a separate sexual assault accusation from a woman he met on Tinder in 2015. “My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims,” Ravenel’s late attorney, Richard P. Terbrusch, told PEOPLE in a statement after the allegations. “The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. My client is a loving father, successful businessman, and upright member of the community. He is appalled and hurt by these allegations — and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum.”

Following his arrest, Bravo confirmed to PEOPLE that Ravenel will not be returning as a cast member for season 6.