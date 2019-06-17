Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel Accuses Kathryn Dennis of Seeming 'Intoxicated' on WWHL

Former Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel is accusing Bravo of siccing its “agents,” including Andy Cohen, on him to “disparage” him publicly as he fights to keep his two young children off the network’s hit show.

Ravenel, 56, is locked in legal battle with ex Kathryn Dennis, 26, and recently filed court documents concerning the sixth season of Southern Charm, which is airing now.

In last week’s episode, Dennis cried and worried she “will be a single mother” to daughter Kensie, 5, and son Saint, 3, if he goes to prison and she’s given sole custody.

Dennis lost custody of Kensie and Saint after failing a drug test and entering rehab in 2016, but she now says she is sober and has earned back 50/50 custody. In October, she filed documents in Charleston seeking to obtain primary custody of the two children after Ravenel was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree. Ravenel has denied all the allegations.

Ravenel claims the network plans to use the former couple’s custody case as a storyline on the show and has requested a hearing to stop them from doing so, according to documents first obtained by The Blast. The judge has imposed a gag order on all parties to the custody battle.

In the documents, Ravenel also accuses Bravo of “manipulating” Dennis into behaving certain ways so she can secure good storylines, claiming he has text messages to back it up.

He also points to a May episode of Watch What Happens Live in which he claims Dennis appeared “highly intoxicated on drugs and/or alcohol” and accused Ravenel of not leaving her alone.

“[Host Andy] Cohen, acting on behalf of Bravo, further said, ‘That’s a good line’ and ‘Everyone is rooting for you,’” the documents claim.

Later in the episode, Cohen asked Dennis if she had any advice for herself five years ago. When she couldn’t come up with an answer, costar Patricia Altschul, who Ravenel calls a “Bravo agent,” chimed in to say, “Maybe not believing what everyone is telling you.”

The documents claim that Altschul’s response implied Ravenel had lied or manipulated Dennis in the past.

“Subsequent to the premier, on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Bravo, through its agents, disparaged [Ravenel] on live television, Cohen publicly stated to [Dennis] that ‘everyone is rooting for you,’ [Ravenel] was implicitly called a liar, and [Dennis’s] storyline on Southern Charm was set as a quest for ‘getting full custody of her children,’” the documents claim.

The documents also state: “This footage will exist in the Internet age presumably forever. All context will be lost to time, and without this Court putting a stop to it, eventually the parties’ children will be old enough to watch and understand (or at least think they understand) what has happened between their parents.”

The Blast reports that Dennis filed an affidavit in response claiming she never disparaged Ravenel and calling his accusation that she looked intoxicated “patently false.”

She addressed her demeanor on WWHL in an Instagram post on May 18, explaining she’d been dealing with anxiety.

“I struggled to be still during #wwhl. so much is going on in my life right now and I was anxious and nervous af,” she wrote. “anxiety sucksss and It’s important to talk about. that said I gotta tell you how much your support means to me and also how big of a role that it plays when I’m having a hard time. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

A rep for Bravo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, nor did a lawyer for Ravenel. A lawyer for Dennis declined to comment.

Southern Charm airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.