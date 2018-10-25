Thomas Ravenel's Preliminary Hearing for Assault Charge Scheduled for November

Thomas Ravenel’s preliminary hearing for an assault charge will take place on November 5, ABC News 4 reports.

At the hearing, a judge will determine whether or not the case will be sent to trial.

On Sept. 25, the Southern Charm star, 56, was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree after a woman who worked as his children’s nanny accused him of rape in May.

While PEOPLE does not usually identify victims of sexual assault, Nanny Dawn has asked that she be publicly identified by her first name and occupation.

Dawn previously told PEOPLE that she is the woman accusing Ravenel of assault and alleged that in 2015, while his daughter Kensington Calhoun with ex-girlfriend and costar Kathryn Dennis was sleeping nearby, he “corralled” her into the master bedroom, dropped his pants, blocked the door and “proceeded to rip my clothes off.” Without going into further detail, Dawn said she eventually got away.

Thomas Ravenel Charleston County Sheriff's Office

According to the affidavit, issued by the Charleston Police Department and obtained by PEOPLE, “the victim, to be named later at the court’s discretion, was working for the defendant as a nanny at the above location. While inside the location, [Ravenel] undressed and made sexual advances on the victim.”

“After escaping the assault, the victim called her then ex-husband and sister and told them of the incident, fled the scene and notified several family members of the incident. Photographs were then taken immediately of the injuries to her neck and chest,” the affidavit states. “Detectives corroborated the incident date and location through employment records of the victim and defendant, and interviewed multiple witnesses, to be named at the court’s discretion, who substantiated the post-assault information. Detectives also retrieved the photographs taken by the victim, which are appropriately time-stamped in reference to the incident.”

“Although I believe he should be in jail for his crimes, the reality according to statistics is that he will go unpunished,” Dawn previously told PEOPLE.

Nanny Dawn Nanny Dawn

“I feel the only justice I will receive is to share my story in the efforts to educate the public and support assault survivors.”

Ravenel, who previously revealed he won’t be returning to Southern Charm, has not responded to Dawn’s allegations but he has, through his lawyer, denied allegations made by another woman who said he sexually assaulted her after they met on Tinder in 2015.

“My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims,” Ravenel’s late attorney, Richard P. Terbrusch, told PEOPLE in a statement after the first allegations where made by the star’s alleged Tinder date. “The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. My client is a loving father, successful businessman, and upright member of the community. He is appalled and hurt by these allegations — and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum.”

Tragically, Terbrsch was killed earlier this month in a plane crash.

Nanny Dawn, who was present at Ravenel’s bond hearing from his September arrest, told Live 5 News she was not completely satisfied with Ravenel’s charges.

“I feel relief but I’m not 100-percent satisfied because he was charged with assault and battery and the crime extended beyond that. It was forcible rape,” she said after the hearing.