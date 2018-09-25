Thomas Ravenel Is Out as a Southern Charm Cast Member After Arrest, Bravo Confirms

Thomas Ravenel will not be returning as a Southern Charm cast member next season, Bravo confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

The disgraced politician was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree on Tuesday, Charleston County jail records show.

The network’s decision comes after Ravenel suggested he was quitting in August, tweeting “I’m not doing the show anymore. In the contract they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me. I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back.”

Police began investigating Ravenel in May after a woman reported him for sexual assault. A former nanny to his children named Dawn claimed to PEOPLE that she is that woman and alleged that, while his daughter was sleeping nearby, he “corralled” her into the master bedroom, dropped his pants, blocked the door and “proceeded to rip my clothes off.” Without going into further detail, Dawn said she eventually got away.

A source tells PEOPLE that Ravenel’s arrest is connected to her allegations.

Ravenel denied Dawn’s allegations through his lawyer, as well as a separate sexual assault accusation from a woman he met on Tinder in 2015.

“My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims,” Ravenel’s attorney, Richard P. Terbrusch, told PEOPLE in a statement after the allegations. “The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. My client is a loving father, successful businessman, and upright member of the community. He is appalled and hurt by these allegations — and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum.”