Thomas Ravenel Is Not Coming Back to Southern Charm Despite Appearance in Premiere: Source

Don't expect to see much more of Thomas Ravenel on this season of Southern Charm .

Despite making an appearance in the season 7 premiere, Ravenel is not returning to the hit Bravo show as a cast member, PEOPLE can confirm.

A source tells PEOPLE Ravenel has not been brought back and only appeared in the first episode because Kathryn Dennis was staying with him when she starting filming for the show. Ravenel will not appear in any future episodes.

Ravenel's unexpected cameo on Thursday night came after Dennis revealed she was living at her ex's house while hers was under construction.

"I have actually been staying with Thomas," she explained. "He's allowed me to use his master bedroom. And no, we are not back together."

"Thomas and I are actually getting along," she added. "I'm just praying it sticks."

Dennis, 29, and Ravenel, 58, share two children together, son Saint Julien, 4½, and daughter Kensie, 6.

"I think [Kensie] likes it when the two of us are together," Ravenel said while he and Dennis prepared lunch for their children. "It's nice, you know, to have you here. But are we misleading them, like it's always going to be this way?"

The two started dating during the first season of Southern Charm and split shortly after Dennis gave birth to Kensie. They reunited in 2015, just long enough to conceive their son. After a lengthy battle, Ravenel and Dennis agreed last year to share joint legal and physical custody of their two children. Ravenel was given "primary legal custody," his lawyer told PEOPLE at the time.

"I know we've had a rough patch these past couple of years," Ravenel said on Thursday's episode. "But ultimately it takes two to raise kids and I can tell they're happy. I feel like we are doing a good job."

In 2018, Bravo announced that Ravenel would not return as a Southern Charm cast member after he was arrested and charged with assault and battery, four months after his children's former nanny accused him of rape.

Ravenel pled guilty to third-degree assault and battery in 2019. He received a 30-day sentence that was suspended to a $500 fine and probation in lieu of jail time.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.