The nanny who accused Thomas Ravenel of sexual assault is speaking out after Bravo confirmed that he will not be present at the upcoming Southern Charm reunion.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Thursday, “nanny Dawn” says, “I agree that Thomas Ravenel should not be present at the Southern Charm reunion. This is a small step forward in promoting zero tolerance in regard to sexual misconduct as well as other inequalities.”

In May, it was revealed that the South Carolina police are investigating allegations of sexual assault brought against the Southern Charm star by “nanny Dawn,” who was featured on the show caring for Ravenel’s two children — daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, 2½ — whom he shares with ex Kathryn Dennis.

She continues, “Networks, including Bravo, need to act together in the essential movement of protecting our communities, especially the most vulnerable. I am eager to initiate dialogue with Bravo regarding their investigation.”

“We need everyone to work together and do all we can to stop sexual violence, etc. As a sexual assault survivor and advocate, I am not asking for respect. I am demanding it,” says “nanny Dawn.”

“Let’s facilitate change. Let victims know that we believe them, and they are not alone. By doing this, we will help victims access and navigate their journeys of healing. I am grateful for those who have supported me through my mine,” she concludes.

Nanny Dawn and Thomas Ravenel Nanny Dawn; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

On Wednesday, Bravo confirmed that the Southern Charm reunion — a source told PEOPLE the taping will take place in New York next week — will not include Ravenel.

“The network confirms Thomas will not be at the reunion,” a Bravo rep said.

News of his absence came a day after a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Ravenel still has his job on the show.

The reality star, 55, has been a key cast member of the series since season 1, with his tumultuous relationship with Dennis and the birth of his two children playing out on screen. He is currently dating Ashley Jacobs.

Rumors that Ravenel was fired started after he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

The production company behind the hit Bravo series announced in May it was looking into sexual assault allegations against Ravenel.