Southern Charm: Living in Thomas Ravenel's Shadow 'Will Ruin Your Life,' Eliza Limehouse Warns

As Kathryn Dennis continues to have tensions with her close pal Danni Baird, their mutual friends worry that the mother of two may be reverting back to her old ways.

In this week’s episode of Southern Charm, Dennis’ behavior has her friends, particularly Baird, on edge after the pair had a contentious talk with Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Chelsea Meissner and Austen Kroll regarding their concerns over Dennis’ new boyfriend and financial decisions.

“I talked to Danni yesterday about the Kathryn incident. [Danni’s] like, ‘I’m done with her, ‘ ” Rose tells the guys en route to their boys’ camping trip.

Amid a new relationship with a former Senator who’s no stranger to scandal and her ex Thomas Ravenel’s preliminary hearing for an assault charge (which he has denied), Dennis, 26, appears to be turning on Baird despite her longtime support.

“She just has a general trust problem with everybody,” Baird tells Naomie Olindo and Eliza Limehouse during a horseback-riding outing.

“She just made a comment that was hurtful. It was absolutely ridiculous,” Baird recalls of being told “f— off” by Dennis. “I have already versed what I feel. I sent her a text, ‘You just spit on our friendship. I hope it felt good.’ I could’ve just brushed it off, but I’m not going to be anyone’s doormat, and I want an apology. And that’s that.”

Olindo also expresses her concerns, telling the ladies: “The way that she turned on Danni like that makes me question, has she really changed?”

She and Baird were seeing Limehouse for the first time since Patricia Altschul’s dinner party, where the 23-year-old found herself having an awkward face-off with Dennis over her ties to Ravenel, a close family friend.

“I remember the Kathryn that I knew even before her and Thomas first got together. She was so nice, sweet and innocent,” Limehouse tells Olindo and Baird. “I feel like being with a guy like Thomas, I know this from living with my dad, you get a little overshadowed because they are the big dogs.”

Limehouse grew up among the Charleston elite, mixing and mingling with other socialites, including the Ravenel family. This season, she has shared how her parents’ divorce tore their family apart and stunted their social lives in 2016, when her father Chip’s alleged mistress gave birth to a child.

“Dad and Thomas are definitely a type. When they’re in the room, they are the center of attention,” Limehouse says as old footage of Ravenel plays. “It’s hard to be with someone like that because you’re kind of standing there like, ‘Oh here I am too.’ “

Limehouse adds, “I’ve seen what my dad’s life has done to us, and I’ve seen what Thomas’ life has done to Kathryn. It gets to you and will ruin your life if you let it.”

On the show, Dennis has been feeling the stress of Ravenel’s legal problems. The pair shares 50/50 custody of daughter Kensie, 5, and son Saint, 3, but last week, she cried over her fears she’d become a “single mother” if he goes to prison. (Ravenel left the show after he was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree. He has denied all the allegations.)

Dennis has since filed documents in Charleston seeking to obtain primary custody of their children.

As seen in next week’s teaser, Dennis will come face-to-face with Baird and many of their other female friends when they all gather for dinner at Altschul’s home, where they express their concerns once again about Dennis’ new boyfriend.

Southern Charm airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.