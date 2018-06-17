Thomas Ravenel and Ex Kathryn Dennis Spend Father's Day Weekend at Beach Amid Assault Claims

Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel are making co-parenting work.

The Southern Charm exes reunited Saturday, just ahead of Father’s Day, for a beach day with their children — daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, 2.

Ravenel shared a father-son photo on Instagram featuring Saint playing in the sand with a pail and shovel as he sits on the 55-year-old reality star’s lap.

“Saint and I at the Sullivans Island today,” he captioned the shot, referring to the South Carolina beach town near Charleston.

Meanwhile, Dennis posed with their little girl in a smiling photo, tagging Sullivan’s Island as the location.

“You are my ☀,” the 26 year old wrote.

The mom of two also shared a few snaps on her Instagram Stories from the day in the sun with each of her kids. She captioned one photo of Saint walking, “My Cutie.”

Kathryn Dennis Kathryn Dennis/Instagram

Kathryn Dennis Kathryn Dennis/Instagram

Kathryn Dennis Kathryn Dennis/Instagram

Kathryn Dennis

Ravenel and Dennis dated for a few years before ending their relationship in 2016. Although their early relationship was marked by explosive outbursts, unexpected reconciliations, a contentious custody battle and accusations running the gamut from cheating to drug abuse, the two have recently focused on putting their children first. Earlier this month, they celebrated Kensie’s dance recital together, and they previously put on a united front at Saint’s second birthday party.

Ravenel recently shared a video of a family dance party. “Kathryn & I having fun on Sunday with the kids,” he captioned the footage, in which he and Dennis dance and sing along to Britney Spears‘ 1998 hit “…Baby One More Time.”

In recent weeks, Ravenel has been accused of sexually assaulting two women, including his children’s former nanny. He has denied the allegations.

His attorney, Richard P. Terbrusch, told PEOPLE in a statement earlier this month: “My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims. The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. My client is a loving father, successful businessman, and upright member of the community. He is appalled and hurt by these allegations — and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum.”

Ashley Jacobs and Thomas Ravenel MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Dennis previously spoke out about the accusations against the father of her children.

“Well, I’m waiting until the investigation is complete before I comment on anything. And right now my kids are my main focus,” she said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in May.

Despite reports that Ravenel was fired from the hit Bravo show amid allegations of sexual assault, a source told PEOPLE in early June that the reality star still has his job — for now.

“No decision has been made yet and the investigation is still ongoing,” a source close to the network said.

Ravenel is currently dating girlfriend Ashley Jacobs, who has clashed with Dennis on the show and is standing by him.

“Ashley loves Thomas — the two of them have a great bond,” an insider recently told PEOPLE. “Their relationship is stronger than ever, even among these allegations.”