Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel Implies Ex Ashley Jacobs Was Unfaithful

Thomas Ravenel addressed his recent split from Ashley Jacobs in a series of cryptic tweets over the weekend.

“Today, my personal life just took a huge upward turn. I finally have more than enough information to move forward without any doubt or hesitation and I’ll never look back,” wrote the 56-year-old Bravo star, who claimed to have quit Southern Charm earlier this month.

In response to a fan who asked if he is really single again, Ravenel wrote: “And ready to mingle!”

Today, my personal life just took a huge upward turn. I finally have more than enough information to move forward without any doubt or hesitation and I’ll never look back. — Thomas Ravenel (@Thomasravenel) August 26, 2018

And ready to mingle! — Thomas Ravenel (@Thomasravenel) August 26, 2018

Another fan asked for an explanation to his initial tweet and Ravenel referenced the Chicago song, “If She Would Have Been Faithful,” seemingly implying Jacobs, 33, cheated on him.

“After 30 years I finally understand the lyrics from that wonderful Chicago tune: If she would have been faithful, if she could have been true, then I would have been cheated, I would have never known real love,” he wrote.

After 30 years I finally understand the lyrics from that wonderful Chicago tune: If she would have been faithful, if she could have been true, then I would have been cheated, I would have never known real love.” — Thomas Ravenel (@Thomasravenel) August 26, 2018

Nevertheless, Ravenel said he wants the best for his ex.

“I hope the best for her. And I do feel a bit sad now,” he wrote. “But now I know that just around the corner, down the street, around the block, something magical is going to happen, not tomorrow not next week but perhaps tonight. Perhaps real love.”

“I need to find the right woman with which to begin that journey,” he continued. “I want a woman with whom the trust, faith, respect and love is immovable. I never for a second got that vibe with her.”

RELATED VIDEO: Southern Charm’s Ashley Jacobs Posts About ‘Difficult Roads’ Amid Thomas Ravenel Breakup Rumors

Asked by a fan why he stayed with her for so long, Ravenel responded: “I hung in there because I loved her, as unbelievable as that may sound in Bravoland. It’s a little scary knowing she won’t be around anymore. But hey, it’s a Bravo New World! So there’s that and like the song says, ‘sometimes love just ain’t enough.’ “

Aww, thanks. But do understand, I hope the best for her. And I do feel a bit sad now. But now I know that just around the corner, down the street, around the block, something magical is going to happen, not tomorrow not next week but perhaps tonight. Perhaps real love ❤️ — Thomas Ravenel (@Thomasravenel) August 26, 2018

But I need to find the right woman with which to begin that journey. I want a woman with whom the trust, faith, respect and love is immovable. I never for a second got that vibe with her. — Thomas Ravenel (@Thomasravenel) August 26, 2018

I hung in there because I loved her, as unbelievable as that may sound in Bravoland. It’s a little scary knowing she won’t be around anymore. But hey, It’s a Bravo New World! So there’s that and like the song says, “sometimes love just ain’t enough.” — Thomas Ravenel (@Thomasravenel) August 26, 2018

Another fan brought up Jacobs’ feud with Kathryn Dennis, with whom he shares daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, 2½. (On the show, Jacobs repeatedly and aggressively called Dennis’ parenting into question, referring to her as an “egg donor” and suggesting she was on drugs. She issued Dennis a public apology last week.)

“I should have intervened immediately,” admitted Ravenel.

I should have intervened immediately. — Thomas Ravenel (@Thomasravenel) August 26, 2018

Jacobs announced her split from Ravenel earlier this month in a teary Instagram live.

“I love Thomas and I’ll always love Thomas. I’ll always care about him,” she said. “I made a lot of mistakes, and there’s things that I just shouldn’t have said. I just should have kept my mouth shut. It was not my place. And I think the hardest thing is going to bed every night and thinking how different things would be in my life right now had I just shut my mouth. So I do. I beat myself up a lot.”

The breakup came after a rough few months for the couple, who met in early May 2017. Their relationship was thrust into the public eye after allegations of sexual assault were brought against Ravenel by “nanny Dawn,” who was featured on the show caring for his two children with Dennis. Ravenel is currently under investigation by South Carolina police.

Additionally, real estate agent Ashley Perkins has alleged that Ravenel assaulted her mom Debbie Holloway Perkins after meeting him on Tinder in October 2015.

Ravenel has denied the accusations through his attorney, and Jacobs staunchly defended him. While he was not present at the season 5 reunion, a source close to the network previously told PEOPLE that “no decision has been made yet” about firing him from the reality show. Earlier this month, he announced in a since-deleted tweet that he’d quit the series.

“I’m not doing the show anymore,” he wrote. “In the contract they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me. I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back.”