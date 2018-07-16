Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel 'Felt Horrible' for Ex Kathryn Dennis During Fight with Ashley

Thomas Ravenel has seen the error of his ways.

The Southern Charm star, 55, has apologized for not defending his ex Kathryn Dennis against his girlfriend Ashley Jacobs during the finale episode of the hit Bravo show’s fifth season.

After weeks of tension and one especially explosive argument between Dennis and Jacobs, the two got into yet another verbal brawl during the season finale, with Jacobs referring to Dennis as an “egg donor” and questioning the validity of their family.

On Sunday, Ravenel tweeted that he “felt horrible” for Dennis during the altercation.

“I should have explained to Ashley what Kathryn had suffered,” he wrote. “She’s had major anxiety and depression issues along with two babies in rapid succession at a young age. The responsibility was mine and I must have it.”

I felt horrible for Kathryn during the final scene of the finale. I should have explained to Ashley what Kathryn had suffered. She’s had major anxiety and depression issues along with two babies in rapid succession at a young age. The responsibility was mine and I must have it. — Thomas Ravenel (@Thomasravenel) July 16, 2018

RELATED: Thomas Ravenel Defends Ex Kathryn Dennis After His GF Ashley Says Their Kids ‘Weren’t Planned On’

Dennis and Jacobs’ fight came to a head during the finale after a rumor began circulating that Ravenel’s girlfriend works as an escort.

“Don’t forget that your kids were taken away from you, don’t forget that. Someday they are going to want to know why,” Jacobs said as the mother of two quipped, “All you are is a gold digger, no one f—— likes you, including your boyfriend. It’s all in your head.”

Kathryn Dennis and Ashley Jacobs Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo; Bravo

“I’m not going anywhere so get used to this, okay? I am the best thing that has happened to him and he is the best thing to have happened to me,” Jacobs said.

Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU

However, at the end of the episode, viewers learned that Dennis has received 50/50 custody of her two children with Ravenel.

The former couple shares Kensie, 4, and Saint, 2½.

The change is a big victory for Dennis, who lost custody and entered rehab in 2016 after she tested positive for marijuana.

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Southern Charm’s’ Kathryn Dennis On ‘Natural Chemistry’ with Thomas Ravenel: ‘There’s Common Ground From the Past’

Meanwhile, South Carolina police are investigating allegations of sexual assault brought against Ravenel by “nanny Dawn,” who was featured on the show caring for their kids.

Additionally, real estate agent Ashley Perkins has alleged that Ravenel assaulted her mom Debbie Holloway Perkins after meeting him on Tinder in October 2015 and going on a last-minute first date.

Ravenel has denied the accusations through his attorney and will not film this season’s Southern Charm reunion, though a source close to the network told PEOPLE that “no decision has been made yet” about firing him from the reality show.