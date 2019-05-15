Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel’s former nanny reportedly testified in a deposition that she had been told he offered to pay an Uber driver $500 to wipe cocaine off his clothes and face while partying the night his son Saint, now 3, was born.

The allegations were reportedly made by the children’s former nanny, Dawn, during a deposition that was part of Ravenel’s ongoing custody battle with ex Kathryn Dennis. According to The Daily Mail, it obtained the transcript, which was filed with the court, just hours before the court file was sealed in May.

Dawn has accused Ravenel, 56, of sexually assaulting her while she worked as his children’s nanny. He has denied the allegation.

According to Dawn’s deposition, several pages of which were published by the media outlet, she heard from her friend, the Uber driver, that the reality star was so intoxicated he had to be persuaded to clean up before going to the hospital where Dennis, 26, gave birth to their son one month prematurely.

Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis Kathryn Dennis/Instagram

“One night [my friend] got a call to go pick up these gentlemen,” she reportedly said in the deposition. “I believe there were between three or four of them.”

She said her friend identified one of the men as Ravenel. “They wanted to party. They were all intoxicated … they were doing cocaine in her car,” she said the Uber driver told her.

Dawn reportedly testified that according to her friend: “Thomas was the last person to be dropped off and he wanted to give her a tour of his house. … She’s trying to convince him to go to the hospital. Like, ‘Dude, if you’re celebrating the birth of your baby, you need to go to the hospital and spend time with the baby. Wasn’t the baby born early?'”

“And so he’s like ”Yeah, yeah, yeah. Well, will you do me a favor? I’ll pay you $500 to clean the cocaine off my face and wipe it off my clothes.”

Nanny Dawn; Charleston County Sheriff's Office

Dawn testified that Ravenel gave the Uber driver $200 but never gave the remaining $300 promised.

And in a wide-ranging interview with PEOPLE ahead of the new season, Dennis separately alleged that Ravenel was on drugs that night. “He came to the hospital after I gave birth coked out and drunk at 3 a.m.,” she claimed.

In her deposition, according to The Daily Mail, Dawn also accused Ravenel of drinking bourbon daily, wanting to abort Dennis’ pregnancy and “nearly amputating Kathryn’s hand in a car door.”

Dennis’ lawyer did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Ravenel’s lawyer provided a statement explaining that because of the sealing order and a gag order on all parties, she “cannot comment or respond to questions regarding the substantive matters currently being litigated, including any allegations made by [the former nanny].” She added, “These children and their lives are not fodder for public consumption.”

In addition to son Saint, the Southern Charm stars also share daughter Kensie, 5.

Last year, Dawn accused the former politician of sexually assaulting her, which he denied through his attorney. He was arrested and charged with assault and battery in September, and a judge has ordered Ravenel to go to trial, though he has not yet entered a plea.

Bravo has since cut ties with Ravenel, who will not appear in the new season of Southern Charm.

Southern Charm returns Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.