Thomas Ravenel Calls Cameran Eubanks 'Terrible' After Her Exit from Southern Charm

Thomas Ravenel called former costars Cameran Eubanks and Patricia Altschul "liars and losers" on Twitter

Thomas Ravenel slammed former Southern Charm costar Cameran Eubanks following her departure from the Bravo reality show.

Over the weekend, Ravenel, 57, shared some harsh words on Twitter about Eubanks, as well as his other former costar, Patricia Altschul.

Though he has since deleted some of his messages, fans responded to his online criticism. One fan replied to Ravenel writing, "That's a really terrible thing to tweet. You are better than this."

"The truth is never terrible. Cameran and Patricia are terrible," he responded to the fan. "Anyone who falls for Bravo editing BS has a very small brain."

Image zoom Thomas Ravenel/Twitter

Another fan asked Ravenel how he was doing after leaving the show. "I'm doing perfectly fine now that the liars and losers/trash that are connected to Southern Charm are unconnected to me now," he replied.

"Funny thing is that their appearance on this show is the proudest achievement on their resume. It's my lowest," he added, referring to Eubanks.

He also took a jab at the Bravo series in another tweet, writing, "I wonder if Southern bore'm to death Charm will return for a 7th Season?" He later added that if someone forced him to watch that show, "they better be pouring me some stiff drinks!"

Image zoom Thomas Ravenel/Twitter

Earlier this month, Eubanks, 36, revealed on Instagram that she would not be returning for Southern Charm's upcoming seventh season. Her news was dropped subtly in the comments section of one of her own post.

"Missing the show!" a fan noted to Eubanks, before asking, "When are you returning? 💕"

"I will not be returning," the mother of one wrote in response.

The Real World: San Diego alumna has been a leading player on the hit Bravo show since it premiered back in March 2014, and has always provided the show's voice-over narration throughout its episodes.

Meanwhile, Ravenel left the show in 2018 amid an investigation into sexual assault claims filed against him by “Nanny Dawn” — the ex-caretaker to his daughter Kensie, 6, and son Saint, 4, whom he shares with ex Kathryn Dennis.

Around that same time, Dennis filed documents in Charleston seeking to obtain primary custody of their two children. Ravenel was arrested and pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery. He agreed to pay a $500 fine in lieu of a 30-day jail sentence.

Ravenel and the nanny eventually reached a $125,000 settlement, with Ravenel agreeing to pay $45,000 in her personal legal fees and an additional $80,000 to a local nonprofit aiding adult survivors of sexual assault.