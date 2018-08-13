Thomas Ravenel Says There Have Been a 'Lot of Lies' on Southern Charm

Thomas Ravenel is speaking out.

On Sunday, the 56-year-old Southern Charm star shared a rare statement on Instagram to address what he claims are falsehoods stemming from the show — before deleting his post.

“Lot of lies on #SouthernCharm,” he wrote. “For example, I am sadistic [because] I requested 3 drugs tests of [Kathryn Dennis] per week. Fact is I requested only 3 tests over the course of an entire year.”

Ravenel shares two children with his ex Dennis: Kensie, 4, and Saint, 2½. Dennis, 27, previously lost custody of the kids and entered rehab in 2016 after she failed a drug test. She has since earned back 50/50 custody but continues to take drug tests mandated by Ravenel, claiming on the season 5 reunion that she had taken “probably 15” recently.

Ravenel, meanwhile, stands accused of sexually assaulting two women. He was not present at the reunion, which taped in June, a month after news broke that he was being investigated by South Carolina police for the alleged assault of his nanny. Real estate agent Ashley Perkins has also accused him of assaulting her mom Debbie Holloway Perkins after they met on Tinder in October 2015. Ravenel has denied the accusations through his attorney.

Bravo and Haymaker, the production company behind Southern Charm, launched an investigation into the claims, saying they “take allegations like these very seriously.”

“Once all the information is gathered and carefully reviewed, appropriate action will be taken,” the network said in a statement.

No further update into the investigation has been provided, and a source close to the network previously told PEOPLE that “no decision has been made yet” about firing him from the reality show.

RELATED VIDEO: Southern Charm‘s Thomas Ravenel Accused of Sexual Assault, Allegedly Paid Accuser $200,000

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that Ravenel’s costars have all but cut ties with him since production on season 5 wrapped. (Representatives for Bravo had no comment.)

“He doesn’t have friendships with the [main] cast anymore — everyone is done,” the source said. “They’re disgusted with him and the way he and Ashley treated Kathryn this season. His eye-opening behavior and the drama surrounding those allegations caused a huge wedge in his friendships. There’s too much dishonesty there, too much manipulation. They’ve all just been keeping their distance.”

The source said that Ravenel has “been like a hermit, staying close to home at his Brookland Plantation.”

“He’s completely distraught over the allegations and what’s happened with the show,” the source said. “He’s bounced back from scandal before, but this is much harder now that he has kids.”