Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel Requests Sole Custody, Alleges Kathryn Dennis Failed Drug Test

Southern Charm alumnus Thomas Ravenel is reportedly requesting that the court strip his ex Kathryn Dennis of custody of their two children after she allegedly tested positive on a drug test.

Ravenel, who shares daughter Kensie, 5, and son Saint, 3, with Dennis, has requested that the court grant him full custody of his children, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

According to the outlet, Ravenel, 56, said in the documents that on June 13, 2019, he and Dennis both had to submit drug tests — including blood, alcohol, urine and hair drug tests — as ordered by the court.

One day later, on June 14, “while in the possession of the children, Kathryn produced a urine test positive for marijuana, benzodiazepines and amphetamines,” Ravenel claims in the documents, according to the outlet.

According to the documents, Ravenel said that Dennis has prescriptions for benzodiazepines and amphetamines.

Dennis, though, “disputes the veracity of the June 14, 2019 urine tests because her hair test was negative,” according to the documents.

But Ravenel is alleging that the mother of his children wears wigs and hair extensions, and also colors her hair, which could affect the accuracy of the tests.

While the father of two reportedly stated in the documents that Dennis produced a negative urine test following the positive test, “the marijuana detected in the June 14, 2019 test could have been flushed out of her urine by that time,” according to the documents.

Additionally, he alleges that Dennis has purchased fake urine tests in the past and that her mother is primarily caring for the children.

“The parties had a long scheduled temporary hearing in this matter, which took place on June 26, 2019,” Ravenel’s attorney tells PEOPLE about the hearing, which “had been scheduled for quite some time.”

“At the temporary hearing, Mr. Ravenel and other witnesses submitted affidavits to support the claims made by Mr. Ravenel against Ms. Dennis,” his attorney continues. “The information discussed in The Blast article comes from Mr. Ravenel’s affidavit and various supporting documents submitted with it. These are on file with the Court.”

Currently, Ravenel’s legal team has “yet to receive and are awaiting a ruling by the judge on the issues argued at the temporary hearing.”

An attorney for Dennis did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In a June episode of Southern Charm, Dennis — who is locked in the legal battle with Ravenel — cried and worried she “will be a single mother” to her kids if Ravenel goes to prison and she’s given sole custody.

Dennis lost custody of Kensie and Saint after failing a drug test and entering rehab in 2016, but she now says she is sober and has earned back 50/50 custody. In October, she filed documents in Charleston seeking to obtain primary custody of the two children after Ravenel was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree. Ravenel has denied all the allegations.

