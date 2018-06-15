Southern Charm: Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs Struggle After Explosive Fights

Thomas Ravenel’s relationship with girlfriend Ashley Jacobs is on the rocks in Thursday night’s episode of Southern Charm.

Ravenel and Jacobs seem to have hit a rough patch in their relationship. After explosive fights between Jacobs and Ravenel’s ex Kathryn Dennis, the couple get a much-needed break from one another when Jacobs travels home to California for a week.

“Ashley is still back in California, and we did not leave things in a good place,” Ravenel says. “There are things about Ashley that I find fault with. She sometimes can be a little controlling, but then, I’m not the easiest guy to live with. At the end of the day I do want a partner in the business of life.”

Feeling optimistic about their future, Ravenel, 55, enlists friend Whitney Sudler-Smith to help him pick out a ring (not an engagement ring, he wants to be clear!) to gift Jacobs. Naturally, Whitney is a bit hesitant.

“Whatever Thomas does, does not make sense,” Sudler-Smith says in an interview. “He’s hot one minute, cold the next. It would take a squadron of psychoanalysts to figure out his relationship.”

Ashley Jacobs and Thomas Ravenel MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Ravenel explains that one of the things he loves about Jacobs is that she earned the approval of his extended family. But when Sudler-Smith point-blank asks Ravenel if he plans to marry Jacobs, the reality star admits he’s unsure of what their future holds.

“I don’t want to send her a false signal,” Ravenel says of buying a ring.

But once Jacobs arrives back from California, Ravenel realizes that the trip didn’t help mend their relationship like he had hoped. Both Jacobs and Ravenel admit they’ve been fighting.

“I was hoping that the California sunshine would send Ashley back to Charleston totally refreshed,” he says. “But I’m not sure that things have improved. In fact, they may have regressed.”

Once the couple are at a beer-tasting for cast mate Austen Kroll, Jacobs opens up about her insecurities about the relationship.

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Southern Charm’s’ Kathryn Dennis On ‘Natural Chemistry’ with Thomas Ravenel: ‘There’s Common Ground From the Past’

“Thomas and I are struggling,” she says. “Right now I don’t know where I stand. Since I got back from California I feel like he’s been a little bit self-destructive in some ways.”

Last month, it was announced that Ravenel would not take part in the upcoming reunion of Southern Charm after he was accused of sexual assault by at least two women.

But Bravo’s Andy Cohen confirmed on Tuesday night that Jacobs taped the end-of-season special in New York City.

“It was intensely dramatic, which is why I have droopy everything tonight,” he said on the Watch What Happens Live after-show. “And Ashley was there. It was really something.”

South Carolina police are investigating allegations of sexual assault brought against former politician Ravenel by “nanny Dawn,” who was featured on the show caring for Ravenel’s two children with ex Kathryn Calhoun Dennis: daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, 2½. Dawn claimed he attempted to kiss her after coming back from a night out with friends.

Additionally, real estate agent Ashley Perkins has alleged that Ravenel assaulted her mom Debbie Holloway Perkins after meeting him on Tinder in October 2015 and going on a last-minute first date.

Ravenel has denied the accusations through his attorney, and a source close to the network told PEOPLE earlier this month that “no decision has been made yet” about firing him from Southern Charm.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.