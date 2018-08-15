Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs Delete Photos of Each Other from Instagram

Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs have been dating for over a year, but fans might have a hard time telling that by scrolling through their Instagram feeds.

The Southern Charm stars have deleted all photos of the other from the social media platform, the pages of which used to contain pictures of the couple posing together in smiling, cuddly poses.

Reps for the stars did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but wiping their pages clean is a move leading many to question whether Ravenel and Jacobs have called it quits, this time for good.

Rumors first surfaced that the couple had gone their separate ways earlier this month, when podcaster Kate Casey reported they had split. “She’s told me that she broke up with him and that she blocked his number,” Casey recalled of a phone conversation she had with Jacobs on her show, Reality Life with Kate Casey. “She’s told me that they’ve broken up, and that she has no intention of getting back together with him and I hope that’s true.”

But days later, the pair were spotted having lunch together at McConkey’s Jungle Shack on Edisto Beach, South Carolina, as seen in photos first obtained by FitsNews.

Ravenel, 55, and Jacobs, 33, first met in early May 2017 and quickly got serious with their relationship. She even moved to Charleston, South Carolina, from her hometown of Montecito, California, to be with him.

Their relationship was a hot topic on season 5 of Bravo’s Southern Charm as Jacobs feuded with Kathryn Dennis, Ravenel’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his two children, daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, 2½.

Ravenel is currently facing allegations of sexual assault, which were brought against him by his children’s former nanny, Dawn. Additionally, real estate agent Ashley Perkins has alleged that Ravenel assaulted her mom Debbie Holloway Perkins after meeting him on Tinder in October 2015 and going on a first date. (Ravenel has denied the accusations through his attorney).

In July, Jacobs told PEOPLE that while they were keeping their relationship off of social media, she and Ravenel were “doing great.”

“He’s been there for me through times after episodes, the hate I’ve received,” she said. “I’ve cried. I’ve been very sad. My world has really been shaken up a bit. And there are times where he’s just like, ‘I’m coming over because I think you need me right now.’ Or just, ‘I’m going to bring you lunch, I’m going to bring you dinner, I’m worried that the stress has gotten to you or you’re not eating.’ He’s just been a shoulder to cry on. And he’s really stepped up.”

“He is the only person who can really relate with me and has gone through the same experience with me,” she continued. “I can’t really relate to anyone else, not even my family or friends. I get off of work and he’s always my first call. He’s my family. He’s all I have here. It’s made us stronger that way.”

Meanwhile, Ravenel tweeted on Tuesday that he will not to appear in Southern Charm upcoming sixth season.

“I’m not doing the show anymore,” he wrote. “In the contract they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me. I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back.”

He then deleted the tweet, and Bravo has not issued any official response.

Sources close to the cast tell PEOPLE that many of the reality show’s stars were icing him out before his apparent exit, with only Whitney Sudler-Smith and J.D. Madison — who recur on the Bravo reality show — remaining in contact with Ravenel, plus Dennis as they co-parent their children.

“He doesn’t have friendships with the [main] cast anymore — everyone is done,” the source explained. “They’re disgusted with him and the way he and Ashley treated Kathryn this season. His eye-opening behavior and the drama surrounding those allegations caused a huge wedge in his friendships.”

“There’s too much dishonesty there, too much manipulation,” the source continued. “They’ve all just been keeping their distance.”