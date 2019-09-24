Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel Appears to Take 'Hallucinogenic Drugs' in New Video Filed in Court

Thomas Ravenel was captured on video allegedly experimenting with hallucinogenic drugs at a party and engaged inappropriate and violent behavior, according to a sworn statement filed in court by his ex Kathryn Dennis.

The newly surfaced video allegedly showing Ravenel, 57, taking magic mushrooms during a party at his Charleston home is just one of the many allegations that were recently made against the Southern Charm star as he fights with Dennis for sole custody of their two children Kensington, 5, and Saint, 3.

Dennis also recounted in the court papers obtained by The Daily Mail an occasion when Ravenel watched muscleman porn and then masturbated on her back while she slept.

Along with allegedly taking drugs, Ravenel was accused of sexual assault by Dennis, who claimed in the court papers obtained by The Daily Mail that Ravenel watched muscleman porn and then masturbated on her back while she slept.

Attorneys for Ravenel and Dennis did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Image zoom Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel Charles Sykes/Bravo; Rebecca Miller/Bravo

RELATED: Southern Charm‘s Kathryn Dennis Posts About Daughter as Thomas Ravenel Pleads Guilty to Assault

In the party footage, Ravenel is captured standing among a group of people in his home’s bathroom with “Middle” by DJ Snake playing in the background, before he puts his hand into a plastic bag.

“I’ve never tried this in my life,” Ravenel is heard saying before reassuring his guests, “Just one, just one.”

Though the camera view moves around sporadically, the person recording quickly pans back on Ravenel several times throughout the clip. One female partygoer can even be heard addressing him, saying, “You’re gonna do that right now? Thomas, no! No, you’re, like, gonna geek out right now!”

The woman goes on to tell Ravenel, “I wouldn’t want to do it. I don’t want to hallucinate,” but he responds to her by saying through slurs, “It’s just mushrooms.”

Though it is unclear when the party footage was captured and by whom, “Middle” was released in late 2015 so it presumably was recorded sometime after that. According to the affidavit she filed in support of her bid to gain full custody of her children, Dennis, 28, claimed that “various people have sent me all kinds of things regarding Thomas over the years.”

Image zoom Thomas Ravenel Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

RELATED: Southern Charm‘s Thomas Ravenel Pleads Guilty to Assault, Avoids Jail by Paying a $500 Fine

Dennis also argued in her affidavit, obtained by The Daily Mail, under a section titled “Concerns with Thomas,” that Ravenel has violated their terms of agreement for caring for their children.

Another video, which Dennis said Ravenel sent directly to her, shows him slurring his words and calling their son Saint by their daughter’s name — seemingly evidencing a breach of the agreement that stated the exes would not be intoxicated or under the influence while caring for their children.

The affidavit submitted by Dennis recounted sexually assaultive, violent and inappropriate behavior allegedly engaged in by Ravenel.

“The time that we had a pool party and Thomas was so drunk while holding Kensie that he fell into the pool with her as a baby and I had to jump in to grab Kensie: the Christmas where Thomas flew into a range [sic] and threw the Christmas tree that I had decorated across the room,” she wrote in the affidavit. “The time he put my fake fur coat in a tub full of water…the time he threw a lamp at me and glass shattered everywhere; and the time he threw an astray [sic] in my face.”

“And the time …when he masturbated on my back while I was asleep because he was mad at me for rejecting his advances for sex (because I was exhausted and pregnant). I also discovered that he had been watching muscleman porn that night,” she added.

Image zoom Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel and their kids Kathryn Dennis/ Instagram

RELATED: Southern Charm: Kathryn Dennis Fears Ex Thomas Ravenel Will Use Show Drama Against Her in Court

The new allegations come nearly two weeks after Ravenel pled guilty to third-degree assault and battery following accusations of rape from his children’s former nanny, Dawn. (Dawn asked that she be publicly identified only by her first name and occupation for her own privacy.)

As a result, the Southern Charm star received a 30-day sentence suspended to a $500 fine and will go on probation in lieu of jail time.

Over the past few years, Ravenel and Dennis have been locked in an ongoing custody battle. In 2016, Dennis lost full custody of her children and entered rehab after testing positive for marijuana. Ravenel was awarded full custody at the time.

In October, she filed documents in Charleston court seeking to obtain primary custody of the two children after Ravenel was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree. Ravenel denied all the allegations at the time.

Last month, Dennis and Ravenel were awarded joint temporary custody of their two children. The judge’s temporary ruling designated Ravenel as the children’s primary legal custodian, Ravenel’s attorney, Kelley Andrews-Edwards, told PEOPLE.