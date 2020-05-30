The actor and the costume designer tied the knot in 2015

Thomas Middleditch and Wife Mollie Have Split After 4 Years of Marriage

Thomas Middleditch and wife Mollie Gates have split after more than 4 years of marriage.

Gates filed for divorce on the grounds of irreconcilable differences, according to court documents filed on May 28, which were obtained by PEOPLE. Their date of separation is listed as May 22.

Gates, a costume designer, is also asking for spousal support. “They still care deeply for each other and will move forward as friends," a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE.

Reps for Middleditch and Gates did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

News of their split comes nearly a year after the Silicon Valley star, 38, told Playboy that the pair decided to have an open marriage after they tied the knot in August 2015.

Image zoom Thomas Middleditch and Mollie Gates Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Middleditch went on to express regret over the interview.