Thomas Middleditch and ex-wife Mollie Gates have finalized their divorce, about a year after their initial filing.

The Silicon Valley star was ordered to pay Gates, a costume designer, $2.625 million to be received in payments through December 2022, according to a copy of the divorce judgement obtained by PEOPLE.

The documents also show that Gates, 33, will not receive spousal support from Middleditch, 39, but will keep all the possessions she owned before the former couple wed in August 2015. Middleditch will retain two residences in Los Angeles, a house in Big Bear, California, and another in his hometown of Nelson, British Columbia, in Canada.

A rep for Middleditch did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to the recent judgement, the pair finalized their divorce on April 8 after Gates filed in May 2020. "They still care deeply for each other and will move forward as friends," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time of their separation.

The settlement news comes amid sexual misconduct allegations facing Middleditch. In March, the Los Angeles Times published an expose about the shuttered Hollywood club Cloak & Dagger, in which 21-year-old club-goer Hannah Harding says Middleditch made "lewd sexual overtures" toward her and her girlfriend. No charges, criminal or civil, have been brought, and Middleditch has not responded publicly.

Harding told the Times that she and her girlfriend were approached by Middleditch on the dance floor of the club on Oct. 22, 2019. At the time, the B Positive star was in an open marriage with Gates.

When Harding turned him down, she alleged that Middleditch continued to pursue her and groped her in front of her friends and several employees, including the club's operations manager, Kate Morgan.

Morgan told the Times that she asked her bosses, co-founders of the club Adam Bravin and Michael Patterson, to tell Middleditch to leave the venue, but felt she wasn't taken seriously.

"I felt like they dismissed it," Morgan said. "I told Adam that he needed to listen, that this was not OK."

The Times also reported that it reviewed Instagram direct messages from Middleditch to Harding, which read, "Hannah I had no idea my actions were that weird for you ... I know you probably want to just put me on blast as a monster ... I don't expect you to want to be my friend or anything ... I am so ashamed I made you uncomfortable."

Harding told the Times that she saw Middleditch grope another woman at the club after she complained of the incident involving herself. Bravin later reached out to Harding about her complaint but, she asserts, told her she must have been wrong.

"Adam called me 'to make sure and get a second opinion on him,'" Harding said, apparently referring to Middleditch, "because they didn't trust my story in the first place. They cared more about famous people at their club than women's safety."

In a statement to the Times, Patterson said he felt the club dealt with all reported allegations.

"As far as I am aware, they reported every incident to us, and to my knowledge, we dealt with every single issue brought to our attention," he said.

Added Bravin in a separate statement: "Our goal from day one was to create the safest space possible."

Middleditch previously opened up to Playboy about deciding to have an open marriage with Gates, but went on to express regret over the interview.