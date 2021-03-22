Thomas Middleditch Accused of Sexual Misconduct During Party at Now-Closed L.A. Nightclub

The allegations come from an expose about the Hollywood club Cloak & Dagger, whose co-founders have been accused of turning a blind eye to complaints

Thomas Middleditch has been accused of sexual misconduct during a party in 2019 at a now-closed Los Angeles nightclub.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Times published an expose about the shuttered Hollywood club Cloak & Dagger, in which 21-year-old club-goer Hannah Harding says Middleditch made "lewd sexual overtures" toward her and her girlfriend. No charges, criminal or civil, have been brought, and Middleditch has not responded publicly.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Harding told the Times that she and her girlfriend were approached by Middleditch, 39, on the dance floor of the club on Oct. 22, 2019. At the time, the B Positive star was in an open marriage with costume designer Mollie Gates; the two separated in May 2020.

When Harding turned him down, she alleges the Silicon Valley actor continued to pursue her and groped her in front of her friends and several employees, including the club's operations manager, Kate Morgan.

PEOPLE has reached out to a representative for Middleditch, who declined the Times' request for comment.

Morgan told the Times that she asked her bosses, co-founders of the club Adam Bravin and Michael Patterson, to tell Middleditch to leave the venue, but felt she wasn't taken seriously.

"I felt like they dismissed it," Morgan said. "I told Adam that he needed to listen, that this was not OK."

According to the Times, 10 women, including four employees, accused Bravin and Patterson of repeatedly ignoring reports of sexual misconduct at the club. The co-founders announced that the club was closing in January, shortly after the newspaper said it had contacted the two about what it described as the club's "alleged toxic atmosphere."

Thomas Middleditch Image zoom Thomas Middleditch | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Times also reported that it reviewed Instagram direct messages from Middleditch to Harding, which read, "Hannah I had no idea my actions were that weird for you ... I know you probably want to just put me on blast as a monster ... I don't expect you to want to be my friend or anything ... I am so ashamed I made you uncomfortable."

Harding told the Times that she saw Middleditch grope another woman at the club after she complained of the incident involving herself. Bravin later reached out to Harding about her complaint but, she asserts, told her she must have been wrong.

"Adam called me 'to make sure and get a second opinion on him,'" Harding said, apparently referring to Middleditch, "because they didn't trust my story in the first place. They cared more about famous people at their club than women's safety."

PEOPLE has reached out to Bravin and Patterson for comment. In a statement to the Times, Patterson said he felt the club dealt with all reported allegations.

"As far as I am aware, they reported every incident to us, and to my knowledge, we dealt with every single issue brought to our attention," he said.