Thomas Jacobs Says It's 'The Biggest Compliment' That Becca Kufrin Proposed

Thomas Jacobs is grateful for his new engagement ring — especially the untraditional way he got engaged to fiancée Becca Kufrin.

Chatting with Kaitlyn Bristowe for her Off the Vine podcast, the Bachelor in Paradise alum explained why he's honored to be the one to say yes to a proposal.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Having a ring on your finger as a male, when your partner proposes to you as a female — you just feel like a bad b----," said Jacobs, 29, prompting laughs from Bristowe, 36, and Kufrin, 32.

Kufrin popped the question to Jacobs last month and announced their engagement via Instagram on May 29. "In the ultimate plot twist…HE SAID YES!" she captioned a series of photos of the pair.

The news hasn't been without backlash, with some fans of Kufrin enforcing gender roles — and claiming that Jacobs should have been the one to propose.

For the couple, though, the proposal means something special.

"That is the biggest compliment," Jacobs continued to Bristowe. "That she wants to tie me down? That she proposed to me? Like, what? Am I a trophy husband now? Do I walk different? Do I talk different? Do I wear a monocle? Where do I go from here?" he joked.

"We've received so much love from people, but I've also seen comments where people are like, 'She's desperate.' 'I would never allow a woman to propose to the man.' 'I would never do this,'" she said.

"And it's like, cool, that's you. But why does it, as a female, make me desperate to want to [propose] to somebody? If Thomas in a week were to do the exact same thing, no one says he's desperate. It doesn't make sense to me. The logic's not there."