Thomas Ian Griffith Returning as Karate Kid's Terry Silver for Cobra Kai Season 4 

Thomas Ian Griffith starred as Terry Silver in the third Karate Kid movie

Another Karate Kid star has signed on to join Netflix's sequel series, Cobra Kai.

Thomas Ian Griffith, who played antagonist Terry Silver in Karate Kid III in 1989, will reprise his role for the upcoming fourth season of Cobra Kai.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Netflix teased Griffith's return in a mysterious new video showing the actor's silhouette as he narrates, "Man can't stand, he can't fight. Man can't breathe, he can't fight. Man can't see, he can't fight. Extreme situations require extreme measures."

The clip then ends with an ominous line popping up on the screen — "Now the real pain begins."

"Since the beginning of the series, we've been carefully orchestrating the right moment to unleash Cobra Kai dojo co-founder Terry Silver back into the universe," writers and executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg said in a release.

karate kid III Thomas Ian Griffith in Karate Kid III | Credit: Columbia/ AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo

They continued, "That moment is now. We can't wait for the whole world to experience Thomas Ian Griffith's majestic return to the franchise."

In the Karate Kid universe, Griffith's Terry Silver is the original owner of the Cobra Kai dojo and a close friend of fellow antagonist John Kreese (Robert Mark Kamen). In Karate Kid III, Terry helps Kreese exact revenge on Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio).

Cobra Kai premiered on YouTube Red in 2018. Netflix later acquired the show's distribution rights in mid-2020, resulting in the series' third season premiering on the popular streaming platform earlier this year.

Taking place decades after their first face-off in the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, Daniel and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) — now both middle-aged — become martial-arts rivals once again.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Macchio previously opened up to PEOPLE about how fans from different generations have been able to embrace the Karate Kid universe, even now through Cobra Kai.

ralph macchio and william zabka in cobra kai Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in Netflix's Cobra Kai. | Credit: Everett

"Kids see the show and then tell their parents, 'Hey, you should check this out. It's really cool.' And the parents say, 'What are you talking about? That was our first date movie,'" he told PEOPLE at the time. "To go through the ebbs and flows of popularity for 36-plus years and now be in a place where parents, kids and even grandparents are sharing the same excitement is really special."