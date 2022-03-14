Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley Make Red Carpet Debut as They Seemingly Confirm Romance

The British actors stayed close to each other as they posed for photos at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards Gala Dinner on Friday

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley hit the red carpet together!

After months of speculation, the pair seemingly made their relationship official on Friday at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards Gala Dinner.

Brodie-Sangster, 31, who is best known for his roles in Queen's Gambit, Love Actually, Maze Runner and Game of Thrones, looked dapper at the event, wearing a patterned suit and a black velvet bowtie.

Riley, 36, a fellow British actress whose credits include Pride & Prejudice, Inception and Westworld, wore a green sequined gown with a thigh-high slit. She completed the sparkly look with a diamond necklace and gold heels.

The duo stayed close to each other inside the event, with Riley even resting her head on the actor's shoulder in one photo snapped near the bar.

Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Prior to their red carpet debut, Brodie-Sangster and Riley have been spotted together in London several times over the past few months.

During one sighting in November 2021, the pair were photographed holding hands. Then, in February, the couple was captured cozied up on a walk, with Riley holding on tightly to Brodie-Sangster.

According to The Daily Mail, the duo started dating while filming their upcoming FX series, Pistol. The Danny Boyle-directed limited series will tell the backstory of the English rock band, Sex Pistols, and is set to premiere in May.

Brodie-Sangster is taking on the role of Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren while Riley is portraying fashion designer and punk design icon, Vivienne Westwood, per Rolling Stone.

Prior to Brodie-Sangster, Riley was previously linked to Tesla and SpaceX founder, Elon Musk.

The former couple first tied the knot in 2010 before divorcing in 2012. Musk and Riley then rekindled their relationship and remarried in 2013, before divorcing once more in 2016.

In an interview with the Daily Mail that year, Riley opened up about her on-again-off-again relationship with Musk, explaining that while they were still on good terms, she had no regrets about choosing to get a divorce.

"I think it's the right decision. Presumably, with all divorces, there is [sadness]. But on balance we're both really happy," she said, later adding, "Marriage is a social construct, but I still believe in it. Elon and I are best friends. We still see each other all the time and take care of each other. If this could continue indefinitely it would be lovely."