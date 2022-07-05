Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley's Relationship Timeline

The couple worked together on FX's Pistol and made their red carpet debut in March 2022

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley attend Vanity Fair and FX Present "Pistol" at The Metrograph on May 18, 2022 in New York City.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley attend Vanity Fair and FX Present "Pistol" at The Metrograph on May 18, 2022 in New York City.

From costars to couple.

After working together on FX's Pistol, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley have started dating in real life.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in 2021 after they were spotted holding hands in London and later made their red carpet debut as a couple at the British Academy Film Awards 2022 Gala Dinner in March.

Prior to Brodie-Sangster, Riley had been married to Tesla and SpaceX founder, Elon Musk.

The former couple first tied the knot in 2010 before divorcing in 2012. Musk and Riley then rekindled their relationship and remarried in 2013, before divorcing once more in 2016.

Though Brodie-Sangster and Riley have kept the details of their romance private, they haven't shied away from making public appearances together, including their recent PDA-filled outing at Wimbledon.

From their first red carpet to their first Instagram together, take a look back at the couple's relationship timeline.

March 2021: Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley film Pistol together

The two first worked together on the set of FX's Pistol as the limited series began filming in March 2021 in England. On the show, which follows the Sex Pistols' rise to fame, Brodie-Sangster and Riley portray the tumultuous real-life couple, Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren and fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, respectively.

August 2021: Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley spark romance rumors

In August, the costars sparked romance rumors after they were spotted holding hands during a stroll around London.

Feb. 9, 2022: Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley hold hands in London

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley seen at lunch at KOL restaurant in Marylebone on February 09, 2022 in London, England. Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

The duo made another PDA-filled outing together as they grabbed lunch at KOL restaurant in Marylebone. The two were seen holding hands and cuddling up as they made their way down the street.

March 11, 2022: Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley make their red carpet debut

Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster attend the British Academy Film Awards 2022 Gala Dinner at The Londoner Hotel on March 11, 2022 in London, England. Credit: Joe Maher/Getty

Months after sparking romance rumors, the two seemingly confirmed their relationship as they walked their first red carpet together at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards Gala Dinner. The duo stayed close to each other inside the event, with Riley even resting her head on the actor's shoulder in one photo snapped near the bar.

May 18, 2022: Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley attend a screening of Pistol

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley attend Vanity Fair and FX Present "Pistol" at The Metrograph on May 18, 2022 in New York City. Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Ahead of the official release of Pistol, the couple attended a screening of the series hosted by Vanity Fair and FX in N.Y.C., and looked smitten as they posed for photos.

May 22, 2022: Talulah Riley opens up about her romance with Thomas Brodie-Sangster

In an interview with The Times, Riley briefly opened up about falling for Brodie-Sangster, noting how they built a strong relationship during filming before they actually got together.

"We hadn't really acknowledged each other as a romantic possibility or potential until the moment that we both did," she told the publication. "And it was the same moment a number of months after having worked together and been good friends."

May 23, 2022: Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley attend the premiere of Pistol

Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster attend the Global Premiere of Pistol, coming to Disney+ on 31st May, at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 23, 2022 in London, England. Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

The couple made a very on-theme appearance at the global premiere of Pistol in London, England, with Riley wearing a black vinyl dress with half-gloves and Brodie-Sangster sporting a colorful striped suit.

May 30, 2022: Thomas Brodie-Sangster confirms timing of romance with Talulah Riley

While speaking with The Guardian, Brodie-Sangster briefly mentioned Riley as he talked about portraying their characters' tumultuous relationship onscreen.

"I wasn't dating her at the time," he told the publication when asked what it was like directing his character's "more cutting remarks towards Riley." He added, "Thankfully we're not too much like Viv and Malc."

June 10, 2022: Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley go Instagram official

After sharing group photos of them with their Pistol castmates, the couple went Instagram official as Riley shared a gallery of promotional images of them for the show. "bts w tbs," she captioned the post, which showed her and Brodie-Sangster cuddling up on set.

June 22, 2022: Thomas Brodie-Sangster supports Talulah Riley at her book launch

Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster attend the launch of new novel "The Quickening" by Talulah Riley at Daunt Books on June 22, 2022 in London, England. Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

In June, Brodie-Sangster was by Riley's side as she launched her new novel, The Quickening. "Very lucky to have the support of such gorgeous men at the launch party of my feminist-dystopian novel!" Riley wrote alongside a photo of them together at the event in London.

The following day, Brodie-Sangster showed his support for Riley on Instagram, writing, "So proud of Talulah on the day her book, The Quickening, launches out to the world!"

June 27, 2022: Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley step out for a fashion show

In June, Riley shared a short clip of her and Brodie-Sangster attending a Celine fashion show, where they were shown wearing matching black ensembles as they locked arms.

June 30, 2022: Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley attend an event for Serpentine Gallery

Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster attend a private gathering with Serpentine's Chairman, Michael R Bloomberg, to honour artists and thank most loyal supporters at The Serpentine Gallery on June 30, 2022 in London, England. Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

In late June, the duo stepped out for a summer party as they attended an event for the Serpentine Gallery in London.

July 1, 2022: Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley attend a Bulgari gala dinner

Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster attend the Bulgari gala dinner to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and unveil the 'Jubilee Emerald Garden' high jewellery set at Westminster Abbey on July 1, 2022 in London, England. Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

In July, the two got all dolled up for a Bulgari gala dinner to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in London.

July 2, 2022: Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley share a kiss at Wimbledon

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley kiss while watching a match in the Lanson champagne suite during Day Six of Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2022 in London, England. Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage