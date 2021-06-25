This Week's PEOPLE Picks: Don Cheadle and Benicio del Toro Team Up in the New Crime Thriller No Sudden Move
Steven Soderbergh's latest film No Sudden Move premieres on July 1 on HBO Max
PLUS: A suspenseful Twitter thread comes to life in the new dramedy Zola, starring Taylour Paige and Riley Keough. Miley Cyrus celebrates Pride Month in a Peacock special with Maren Morris, Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton.