This Week's PEOPLE Picks: Lena Waithe Takes Center Stage in Season 3 of Master of None

PLUS: J. Cole releases The Off-Season, a new soulful album with 12 tracks showcasing the artist's nimble and personal style. PEOPLE's must-read books for summer 2021 include Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner and The Last Mona Lisa by Jonathan Santlofer. This PEOPLE Pick is brought to you by M&M'S Mix — click here to find out how you can vote for your Fan Pick every week!