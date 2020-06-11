Jas Waters also worked on shows such as Kidding, Hood Adjacent With James Davis and The Breaks

This Is Us Writer Jas Waters Dies at 39: 'She Was a Brilliant Storyteller'

Jas Waters, a writer who worked on This Is Us, has died at the age of 39.

Her death was confirmed in a statement from writers of the NBC show on Wednesday. A cause of death was not given.

"The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature," a tweet from their joint account. "We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly."

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman added in a statement of his own: "This news took my breath away. Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories still to tell. She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones. RIP @JasFly."

"Sending love and light to @JasFly ’s family and loved ones. 💓💓💓💓" actress Mandy Moore wrote in a tweet.

In addition to This Is Us, Waters worked on shows such as Kidding, Hood Adjacent With James Davis and The Breaks. She also held a story by credit for the 2019 movie What Men Want.

Prior to her work as a screenwriter, Waters ran her own entertainment website and served as a columnist for Vibe magazine.

Under the name JasFly, she starred in The Gossip Game, a VH1 reality series centered around bloggers and other media figures covering the music industry.

"I’m very audacious. This was always the plan for my life, even before I knew it," she said in 2018 interview with Shadow and Act. "A billion things had to conspire together for me to get here. Listen, I was raised in an old folks’ home. I never had a traditional life; I never had a safe, cookie-cutter, predictable, affirming life."

Waters continued, "From the moment I got here, the rules didn’t apply to me. If the basic rules of raising a kid didn’t apply to me, then nothing else really applies to me. So I just had to figure it out. There were several times in my life that I found to be very confining. But as I look back on it, it was very freeing."

In a tweet on Wednesday, Waters' management called her a "talented & gifted writer."