This Is Us Writer Jas Waters' Cause of Death Revealed

TV writer Jas Waters' cause of death has been revealed.

The 39-year-old, who worked on shows such as This Is Us and Kidding, died on June 9, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office. Her cause of death was listed as hanging and the manner of death was ruled as a suicide.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

News of Waters' passing first broke on Wednesday, when the writers of This Is Us shared a tribute to the Illinois native on Twitter.

"The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature," a tweet from their joint account read. "We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly."

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman added in a statement of his own, "This news took my breath away. Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories still to tell. She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones. RIP @JasFly."

In addition to This Is Us and Kidding, Waters also worked on Hood Adjacent With James Davis and The Breaks. She held a story by credit for the 2019 movie What Men Want.

Prior to her work as a screenwriter, Waters ran her own entertainment website and served as a columnist for Vibe magazine.

Under the name JasFly, she starred in the first and only season of The Gossip Game, a VH1 reality series centered on bloggers and other media figures covering the music industry.

On Wednesday, stars of This Is Us paid tribute to Waters online.

"Sending love and light to @JasFly ’s family and loved ones. 💓💓💓💓," Mandy Moore wrote in a tweet.

"We were graced with @JasFly on the show as a fantastic writer but to know her and her beautiful spirit was to love her. I am praying for your beautiful transition, Jas," Chrissy Metz tweeted. "May it be full of love, light and peace. Thank you for the time we shared, your fearlessness and inspiration."

Dave Holstein, the creator of Kidding, also honored Waters with a touching message, writing on his Twitter: "@JasFly was a one of a kind voice and so integral to our Kidding writing team. This is a devastating loss for those who knew her and lived in her light. One of my fav lines of hers is resonating loud with me today: Our scars do not mean we are broken. They are proof we are healed."

In another tweet, Waters' management called her a "talented & gifted writer."

"It is with extremely heavy hearts that all of us at RMG mourn the life of our client & friend, Jas Waters," Rain Management wrote on Twitter. "Jas was a talented & gifted writer, an amazing person, & a sweet soul who will be forever missed. Though she is no longer with us, her impact will be felt for years to come."