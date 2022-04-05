After six seasons, the hit NBC show will come to an end with its series finale on May 24

Where to See the Cast of This Is Us After the Series Ends

This Is Us

This Is UsSterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore "This Is Us"

It's time to say goodbye to This Is Us.

After six seasons, the hit NBC show will come to an end with its series finale on May 24.

Since its premiere in 2016, the show has gained critical acclaim for its engrossing storytelling and talented cast, winning countless awards over the years.

Though we'll have to say goodbye to the Pearsons soon, the good news is that the cast isn't going anywhere as a handful of stars already have some big projects lined up.

Pearson patriarch Milo Ventimiglia is making the move to ABC for a new series, while Pearson matriarch Mandy Moore has some exciting new music in store.

As for the Big Three, Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley are both executive producing new projects, while Chrissy Metz is currently working on her debut album.

Here's where you can see the cast after the series ends in May.

Milo Ventimiglia (Jack Pearson)

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Credit: Joe Pugliese/NBC

After the hit NBC series ends, Milo Ventimiglia is moving over to another network. In March, it was announced that he will be starring in and producing a new ABC pilot titled The Company You Keep which is about a con man Charlie and an undercover CIA officer named Emma.

Mandy Moore (Rebecca Pearson)

Mandy Moore as Rebecca Credit: Joe Pugliese/NBC

Though Mandy Moore doesn't have any acting gigs lined up at the moment, she will be super busy with new music. She is releasing a new album titled In Real Life on May 13 and is set to hit the road in June for a 26-city North American tour, her first in more than 10 years.

Sterling K. Brown (Randall Pearson)

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Credit: Joe Pugliese/NBC

Chrissy Metz (Kate Pearson)

Chrissy Metz as Kate Credit: Joe Pugliese/NBC

While starring on This Is Us, Chrissy Metz has branched out into music, film, and screenwriting, penning a Kate-centric episode for season 6. While Metz hasn't announced any new acting projects, we can expect more music from her in the near future. In August 2021, Metz told Us Weekly that she is looking forward to releasing an album and going on tour when This Is Us comes to a close.

"I would love my music to be in TV shows and film," she told the publication. "I could never give up acting. Do I want to just focus on a tour? That would be awesome. That would be ideal. I would love to just go on tour and really have that experience full on."

Justin Hartley (Kevin Pearson)

Justin Hartley as Kevin Credit: Joe Pugliese/NBC

Justin Hartley has a few Netflix projects in the works. His comedy film Senior Year with Rebel Wilson is set to be released on May 13, and later this year he will star in the Christmas film The Noel Diary, based on the Richard Paul Evans novel of the same name. Additionally, he is set to star in and executive produce the CBS series The Never Game, which was given a pilot production commitment in September 2021.

Chris Sullivan (Toby)

Chris Sullivan as Toby Credit: Joe Pugliese/NBC

Just like Ventimiglia, Chris Sullivan will be making the move to ABC after This Is Us. He was recently tapped as the lead for ABC's upcoming comedy pilot The Son in Law.

Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth)

Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth Credit: Joe Pugliese/NBC

At the moment, Susan Kelechi Watson hasn't announced any new projects after This Is Us.

Lyric Ross (Deja Pearson)

Lyric Ross as Deja Credit: Joe Pugliese/NBC

Lyric Ross will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe soon. In February, The Hollywood Reporter announced that she has been cast in Disney+'s upcoming series Ironheart alongside Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos. She is also set to star in the coming-of-age teen drama The Class, which is in post-production.

Eris Baker (Tess Pearson)

Eris Baker as Tess Credit: Joe Pugliese/NBC

Eris Baker hasn't announced any post-This Is Us projects as of late.

Faithe Herman (Annie Pearson)

Faithe Herman as Annie Credit: Joe Pugliese/NBC

Faithe Herman is set to reprise her Shazam! role as Darla Dudley in the anticipated sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which is slated to be released on Dec. 16, 2022.

Jon Huertas (Miguel)

Jon Huertas as Miguel Credit: Joe Pugliese/NBC

Currently, Jon Huertas doesn't have any new projects lined up.

Hannah Zeile (Young Kate Pearson)

Hannah Zeile as Kate Credit: Joe Pugliese/NBC

It doesn't appear that Hannah Zeile has any new projects in the works at the moment.

Niles Fitch (Young Randall Pearson)

Niles Fitch as Randall Credit: Joe Pugliese/NBC

Niles Fitch has starred in a handful of movies in between filming This Is Us, including The Fallout and Secret Society of Second Born Royals. After the show ends, he has a Netflix film titled We Have A Ghost coming out.

Logan Shroyer (Young Kevin Pearson)

Logan Shroyer Credit: Joe Pugliese/NBC