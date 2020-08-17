Series creator Dan Fogelman revealed that he is not sure when production will begin on the show and he is also not sure when new episodes will air

This Is Us to Cover Coronavirus Pandemic 'Head-on' in Series' Upcoming Season

This Is Us is gearing up to mirror real-life events when the series returns for its upcoming fifth season.

Series creator Dan Fogelman confirmed on Twitter that Season 5 of NBC’s acclaimed drama will address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic when the Pearson family returns to small screens in the near future.

After a fan asked whether the new season would include COVID-19 in the show's present-day storylines, Fogelman, 44, revealed, "Yes on COVID."

He added, "We've decided to attack things head-on," before he wrote that he was "very proud" of the series' writers.

Fogelman also said that he is not sure when production will begin on the show and he is also not sure when new episodes will air.

The series' fourth season left viewers with many unanswered questions as it closed out with the time-jumping finale, "Strangers: Part Two."

Fogelman broke down new details about the main characters and discussed where season 5 will pick up to PEOPLE back in March.

Of next season’s themes, Fogelman shared, "I’m very excited about, especially with where the world is right now, the uplift, and I would call it almost rebirth, that comes next season. Kind of rebirth and a lot of new beginnings, particularly for birth and rebirth would be a big thematic part of next season."

And even with the current health crisis creating a new storyline for the series to tackle, Fogelman added that the final ending for the show remains intact.

"Same planned ending. Same route to get there," he wrote in his tweet.

This Is Us is just one of several television shows planning to incorporate COVID-19 into their storylines, alongside other series including Shameless and Grey's Anatomy.

During a previous "Quaranstreaming: Comfort TV That Keeps Us Going" panel, Grey's Anatomy executive producer Krista Vernoff revealed, "We're going to address this pandemic for sure. There’s no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes."

Shameless executive producer John Wells told The Hollywood Reporter that he’s rewriting the Showtime comedy’s final season to include the pandemic while also writing in that multiple members of the Gallagher family will be infected with COVID-19.

"It’s impossible to do a satirical comedy about the working poor without addressing what happened and what is going to happen to that community," he said.