NBC renewed This Is Us in May 2019 through season 6

This Is Us to End with Season 6 at NBC: Reports

This Is Us reportedly has an end date in sight.

On Wednesday, multiple outlets reported that the NBC series' upcoming season 6 will be the final installment of the time-jumping drama, which first premiered on Sept. 20, 2016.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

NBC had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

The network previously renewed This Is Us in May 2019 through season 6. However, the current season 5 of This Is Us was cut short by two episodes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which delayed production multiple times throughout 2020 and caused a late start last fall.

Creator Dan Fogelman and the cast — including Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan — have all stayed tight-lipped about how the show will end.

However, Fogelman has previously spoken about season 6 possibly being the last chapter.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"I think by the time we're in our sixth season, you'll have a lot of the information about what's happened to this family, and what will be left is some resolution," he said to The Los Angeles Times in January 2020. "I think when the show eventually comes to an end, I think in the best way, it'll be very quiet and normal. That's always been the plan because, at the end of the day, it's a story about this kind of regular family."

Showrunner Isaac Aptaker also previously opened up about the future of the hit NBC drama and how it could end after season 6. He explained to Deadline during season 3 in February 2019 that the series finale was planned for "about three seasons in the future."

Aptaker added, "From day one, Dan came in with his master plan for the big picture stuff of the show and said, 'I think this is where we end up. I think this is what I know. Let's figure out the rest together.' So all of the writers and the actors really know everything. We're all pretty good at keeping secrets by now, it's been three years, but it's a total open book for everyone who works on the show, so there are no secrets from each other."