This Is Us Fans React to Emotional Episode That Revealed Rebecca's Fate: 'Never Cried Like This'

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Tuesday's episode of This Is Us.

Fans are emotionally recovering after the latest episode of This Is Us.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As viewers know, Tuesday's episode brought fans on a tear-filled journey through the final hours of the life of Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore).

There were appearances from two series favorites, William (Ron Cephas Jones) and Dr. Nathan "K" Katowsky (Gerald McRaney), as well as some emotional goodbyes from Rebecca's family, including Beth Pearson (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Toby Damon (Chris Sullivan).

Ultimately, Rebecca hung on long enough so that all three of her kids could say goodbye, and then, with The Big Three by her side, she drifted off into a peaceful, eternal sleep, where she was joined by her late husband, Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia).

While the episode promised to be an emotional one — even making Moore throw up upon reading the script — fans made it clear on social media that nothing could've prepared them for what unfolded.

Justin Hartley as Kevin, Mandy Moore as Rebecca in This Is Us Justin Hartley as Kevin and Mandy Moore as Rebecca in This Is Us | Credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

"I now understand why Mandy threw up #ThisIsUs" wrote one user.

"#ThisIsUs has penned the best transition of life on television. So beautifully done." tweeted someone else.

"This episode is giving me chills and bringing me to tears like no other episode ever has. Heartbreakingly beautiful. This show is phenomenal beyond words," added another.

"Never cried like this for a show before. Holy moly #ThisIsUs" tweeted one viewer.

Some viewers called out specific moments from the episode, like when William was revealed as her train guide.

"One thing about William he's gonna get me every time," wrote one user.

"There is something so beautiful about William being Rebecca's guide," tweeted one person.

"Ok waterworks have begun #ThisIsUs William on train and Beth's goodbye," wrote someone else.

Fans were also left sobbing after Rebecca had a heartfelt conversation with Dr. K in the train and when the storyline with Marcus' family came together and connected with the Pearsons.

"Everything in the episode was beautiful and touching, but the conversation with Dr. K just had me bawling and it never stopped," tweeted one person.

"The connection with Marcus' dad and Jack and then future Marcus and Alzheimer's," wrote one fan with clapping hand emojis. "Favorite aspect of watching this show are the connections #ThisIsUs"

"This ending truly was perfectly written. Jack died in the same hospital at the same time Marcus was coding and now is responsible for pioneering Alzheimer's treatments," tweeted another person.

Others petitioned for Moore to receive an Emmy Award for her performance as Rebecca.

"Mandy Moore, girl, you deserve every Emmy possible," tweeted one fan.

"#mandymoore for a #Emmys #ThisIsUs" wrote one person.

Fans were also thrilled to learn that the father of Deja's baby was none other than her teenage sweetheart, Malik.

"I knew they'd find their way back to each other!" wrote one fan.

"im so happy deja and malik worked out in the future. i love this. i love this," tweeted someone else.

Of course, one of the biggest tear-jerkers came in the final seconds of the episode when Rebecca finally laid down on her deathbed and discovered Jack waiting for her.

"It's comforting knowing that when we transition, we'll be reunited with our loved ones. Jack and Rebecca, forever and forever. #ThisIsUs" wrote one user.

"Jack and Rebecca reuniting in heaven is the most perfect ending to Rebecca's life #ThisIsUs" tweeted another person.

With only one more episode left before the series concludes its run on NBC, fans also couldn't help but express their sadness at the beloved show coming to an end.

"Wow #ThisIsUs you kicked us all in the feels tonight with this episode. You didn't leave one thing out. I'm not ready for this show to end," tweeted one fan.

"The way I know I'm about to be hyperventilating next episode, I just can't #ThisIsUs," added someone else.