This Is Us' Susan Kelechi Watson Shares the Hilarious Reason Why She Avoids Dating Apps

Susan Kelechi Watson has a perfectly valid reason for why she has chosen to no longer use dating apps.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, Watson spoke with guest host Stephen "tWitch" Boss about her bad luck with using the digital method to find love.

"I'm not good at the dating apps, tWitch. I'm not, so I don't do dating [apps]," said the This Is Us star, 39. "You know what? I'm going to put it on the men. Y'all don't know your angles. So, I'm not good at picking these pictures. One moment you're like, 'Eh,' and then you see that person in person and you're like, 'They're gorgeous. What in the world is wrong with them?'"

Watson added, "So, I just skipped it a long time ago. I'm not good at choosing from the pictures and I just need it to be in person. It's a lot better for me now that the quarantine has sort of lifted a little bit and we know how to be safe, and we're testing and doing all the things. … That's better for me."

Last November, Watson revealed on her Instagram Story that she was no longer engaged to actor Jaime Lincoln Smith. She commented on the status of her relationship while celebrating Joe Biden winning the U.S. presidential election.

"And I thought becoming Single was gonna be the only eventful thing to happen to me this year #TwentyTwenty," she wrote at the time.

The former couple announced their engagement via Instagram in September 2019. Smith shared Watson's Instagram post, which was captioned: "Forever Ever. They'll say it's love And they'll know its love For when they call its name it will answer to love Without hesitation."