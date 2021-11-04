Both Susan Kelechi Watson and Chrissy Metz are co-writing episodes for This Is Us' final season while Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas will direct an upcoming episode

This Is Us' Susan Kelechi Watson Is Excited to Co-Write Season 6 Episode: 'Baby Takes Her 1st Steps'

Susan Kelechi Watson can officially add "writer" to her résumé.

Watson, 39, will be co-writing an episode on This Is Us' sixth and final season. She celebrated her achievement on Instagram Thursday, sharing a photo of a script for the season's sixth episode, which will be part 2 of the Beth-centric standalone "Little Island Girl" from season 3.

"Today baby takes her 1st steps. Episode 606 starts filming today," the actress, who plays Beth Pearson, captioned the post.

"Couldn't have done this without my fabulous co parent @ebonifreeman who also wrote 'Our Little Island Girl' part 1," she continued. "She is Queen."

Concluding her post, Watson gave "the biggest shout out" to series creator Dan Fogelman.

"And the biggest shout out to Sir Daniel Fogelman who called me up and said, 'I know you wanna write ... wanna write this episode?' " she wrote. "I meannnn. Dan, no words, only emojis 🙌🏽💯🙌🏽💯☝🏽💯!"

Watson received several support messages on her accomplishment, some of which came from her This Is Us castmates.

As Mandy Moore commented with six red heart emojis, Rachel Hilson noted how "huge" this opportunity is. Chrissy Metz also replied, "Ahhh!"

Like Watson, Metz — who stars as Kate Pearson — is also helping to co-write an episode this season. (Their costars Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas will be directing a season 6 episode as well.)

"It's really exciting to support fellow actors and people that you love trying new things," Metz, 41, recently told PEOPLE. "For me in particular, obviously, writing has been a very new venture, but I'm very excited."

Metz described her dual role this season as a "massive deal," adding how the process of screenwriting has also improved her skills as a songwriter.

"It's really exciting because I think it's helping my songwriting, which is really great, and also understanding characters and writing for their voices," she said. "Also Dan is such a great mentor, and I get to write with Casey Gettinger and David Windsor, who are our writing team. It's been really wonderful."

It was announced in May that This Is Us, which premiered in 2016, is ending at NBC after six seasons. Recently, Watson teased an emotional season ahead.

"We just started the season, only shot one episode so far. I think that we all have this mentality of like, we're just going to wait until that last episode to really let it sink in," she said in September during the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Emmys red carpet special. "And right now, we're just like, 'Let's just enjoy it! Let's just be here.' You know what I mean?" I think that it's going to be emotional."