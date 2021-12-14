This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown Recalls Telling His Wife About His 'Love' for Susan Kelechi Watson

In an interview for E! News' first-ever digital cover story, Brown opened up the conversation he had with Bathé, also 45, about his "love" for Watson.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I told my wife early on, I said, 'Ry, I want to say this to you in person because you'll probably hear me say this in different interviews, but I love Susan Kelechi Watson,' " Brown, 45, recalled. "I don't love her in a way that is disrespectful. I don't love her in a way that you have anything to worry about. I love her spirit, her soul, the way in which she approaches the work."

On This Is Us, Brown and Watson portray married couple Randall and Beth Pearson. The actress, 40, previously called it a "joy" to work alongside her TV husband.

"I mean, listen. I am blessed. Truly. I really have what I know I will consider for the rest of my life, one of the best scene partners to have. And I know that and I'm fortunate in that way with Sterling K. Brown," Watson said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April. "And not only do I have that but I have a very good friend."

The star continued, "That's my partner right there. We make it do what it do every time we get a chance to, and we enjoy being with each other and we work off of each other's energy. And I couldn't ask for somebody who's more dedicated and it means something to them to bring something to the table every time."

Watson added, "It's a joy for me to work with him. Even on the days where it's like, 'Wow, how are we going to do this? How are we going to make this work?' It's a joy to figure it out with him."

sterling k brown, Susan Kelechi Watson Credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Brown has been married to Bathé since 2006. The longtime pair met in 1998 before eloping, and they had a larger wedding ceremony in 2007. They share sons Andrew, 10, and Amaré, 6.

Recently, the First Wives Club star told Parade about her "first memory" of Brown.

"I saw his audition for Joe Turner's Come and Gone [when I was an undergrad at Stanford University]. And I was riveted," she said. "I had never seen anybody so young do what he was doing. I was floored."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sterling K. Brown (L) and Ryan Michelle Bathe Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe | Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Meanwhile, Watson announced in November 2020 that she was single after ending her engagement to Jaime Lincoln Smith.

This Is Us fans will soon get to see Watson and Brown reunite on-screen when the NBC drama's sixth and final season returns.