Sterling K. Brown Say He's 'Happy' for This Is Us Costar Justin Hartley on His Marriage to Sofia Pernas

Sterling K. Brown couldn't be happier for his TV brother and real-life friend.

While speaking to PEOPLE about his new partnership with Cascade to launch the second installment of the company's "Do It Every Night" initiative, the actor, 45, also gave a congratulatory message to his costar Justin Hartley on his recent marriage to wife Sofia Pernas.

"Whenever Justin Hartley finds happiness, I find happiness. That's my brother," Brown says of his TV sibling tying the knot. "I wish him all the best. I look forward to him being able to share his story on his own terms because I think that's important to him. I'll just say, I'm happy for you Justin. Way to go."

On Monday, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Hartley, 44, and his former The Young and the Restless costar, 31, "recently" wed. The news came after they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, where they were seen wearing rings on their wedding fingers.

Brown recently opened up to PEOPLE in 10 about his close bond with Hartley, calling him "one of the most lovely humans on the face of the planet."

"Justin and I, people are always like 'Do you like each other? Or do you not like each other?' With all that brother tension [on the show]. I think people will be surprised to see how much we laugh with each other and crack each other up given the history of Randall and Kevin," Brown said.

While Brown was tight-lipped about how This Is Us will end after news of the show concluding with season 6, he was effusive about his new opportunity to help his fans reduce water and energy consumption.

By partnering with Cascade's "Do It Every Night" initiative, the father of two hopes that audiences can make small changes to their daily habits, especially the way they wash their dishes. "It was easy to stand behind a product and a practice that saves water, energy and water," Brown says.

And he advises to run their dishwashers every night, even with just a small load, to use less water and energy than washing dishes by hand. "[The partnership] was educational because I thought washing my dishes by hand was being a good steward of what you were given. But when you use the tap for two minutes, you'll use four gallons of water. And you'll use the same amount of water, four gallons, for every cycle that you use your dishwasher, so it's a no-brainer. One whole cycle over two minutes. Over the course of a week, when you use your dishwasher for 10 minutes a day, you save over a 100 gallons of water if you instead use your dishwasher," he says. "It feels like for the consumer and for the environment, it's a win-win."