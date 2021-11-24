Original This Is Us Stars Receive $2 Million Bonuses Ahead of 6th and Final Season: Report

Jon Huertas, who became a series regular in season 2, reportedly got a $1 million bonus, despite his costars lobbying for parity

The stars of This Is Us have scored a sizable bonus ahead of the hit show's sixth and final season, multiple outlets report.

Jon Huertas, who had a recurring role in season 1 and became a series regular in season 2, received a $1 million bonus. His costars and series creator Dan Fogelman reportedly lobbied for him to get parity with the others, but were ultimately unsuccessful.

Citing sources, Deadline additionally reports that the seven original stars offered to pool together their own bonuses for Huertas, 52, so they would all receive the same amount, but he declined the offer.

A spokesperson for NBC and 20th Television declined to comment. A rep for Huertas did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The This Is Us cast previously renegotiated their contracts ahead of season 3 in 2018.

Metz, Ventimiglia, Moore, Brown, Hartley, Watson and Sullivan all had their per-episode salary jump to $250,000 at the time, for season totals of $4.5 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Before the renegotiation, the actors had varying salaries.

The NBC drama first premiered in September 2016. Season 6 is set to premiere on Jan. 4, NBC announced earlier this month.

"I'm very excited. I'm also incredibly sad. We're pretty deep in and Season Six is turning me inside out. #ThisIsUs," Fogelman tweeted alongside the release date news.

Metz, 41, recently opened up to PEOPLE about how she was feeling about the beloved show coming to an end.

"I'll be sitting there about to put a scene up and I'm like, 'Oh, this is the last time that I might be doing this. Or the last time we're at this location,'" she said. "I have to suppress those feelings because it might not be conducive to the scene."

"I want to really enjoy and relish the moments that I do have as opposed to just crying through them, so it's weird," she continued. "Also, I feel like it's a story that could go on forever, so part of my delusional mind is like, 'Oh, it's not really ending.' Part of me is trying to just protect myself."

Metz, who is also co-writing an episode on the upcoming season, added, "It's been so much fun and there is a lightness to everything, even though all of the storylines are getting very heavy or deep. There's just this ease with the cast that's really nice so it's all the feelings, it's all the things."