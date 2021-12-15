The final season of This Is Us debuts on NBC on Jan. 4

This Is Us Stars Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, and More Celebrate Season 6 Premiere

this is us premiere

The stars of This Is Us came to shine!

On Tuesday, the cast of the emotional NBC drama hit the red carpet for the season 6 premiere at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles.

A source first confirmed to PEOPLE in May that the series would end with the upcoming season.

After the season 5 finale aired in May, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman told PEOPLE and other reporters that "everything will be resolved" by the end of the 18 episodes as audiences will get a "real sense of resolution and completion from this family."

On Thanksgiving Day, the Pearson family's most sacred holiday, NBC aired the first trailer for season 6 during the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade broadcast. Season 1 of This Is Us premiered on Sept. 20, 2016.

Now, the cast is gearing up for the beginning of the end with the final premiere event for the Emmy-winning series.

Mandy Moore

this is us premiere Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Mandy Moore, who plays the beloved matriarch of the Pearson family, opted for a black-and-white animal print, long-sleeve, mock neck dress with dark brown suede shoes. She completed her look with a mini black purse and stud earrings.

Milo Ventimiglia

this is us premiere Credit: Araya Doheny/WireImage

Milo Ventimiglia kept things casual with an olive green cardigan and a black jacket. Dark denim pants and rugged black shoes were also a part of his dressed-down look.

Chrissy Metz

chrissy metz Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Chrissy Metz, who co-wrote an episode with costar Susan Kelechi Watson, donned a green floral dress finessed with a belted waist and front-and-center slit. She simplified her look with black combat boots.

"It's really exciting to support fellow actors and people that you love trying new things," Metz told PEOPLE of her role as co-writer. "For me in particular, obviously, writing has been a very new venture, but I'm very excited."

Sterling K. Brown

this is us premiere Credit: Araya Doheny/WireImage

Sterling K. Brown also tossed aside formalities and rocked a gray hoodie, black jacket, dark blue pants, and black sneakers.

Brown previously shared his thoughts on the show ending in May, telling PEOPLE, "Just to share each other's company over these past years has been a real, real blessing," Brown said. "The relationships that you see on screen are not anything that is faked because the love that we have for each other in real life is real. More than anything, I'm going to miss my family so much. But I'm also excited to see what my artistic journey has to offer for my post-[This Is Us]."

Susan Kelechi Watson

Susan Kelechi Watson Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Brown's on-screen wife came dressed to impress with a black floral embellished dress that featured a white collar and matching sleeves. She topped off her look with a black and white striped headband and hoop earrings.

Justin Hartley

this is us premiere Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Justin Hartley's final premiere look touted a red, green, and gray houndstooth blazer with a green button-up shirt underneath. His timepiece was also on full display.

Chris Sullivan

this is us premiere Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

This Is Us' Toby sprung for a classic black outfit that featured a black jacket with shoulder straps and matching trousers. A black and white striped turtleneck served as an accent.

Caitlin Thompson

this is us premiere Credit: Araya Doheny/WireImage

Thompson showed up rocking an all-black look as well. Her two-piece touted a corset top and an eight-panel skirt.