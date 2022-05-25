The Sentimental Items 6 Stars of This Is Us Are Taking from the Set
"I want the things that are sentimental to my character and special to me," says Mandy Moore
"I'm definitely stealing the moon necklace. I would love to take both wedding rings, Miguel's and Jack's, [and] some set decorations like pictures of Milo and me with the kids when they were super little. I want the things that are sentimental to my character and special to me that nobody else really wants."
—Mandy Moore
"I have asked the transportation department if I can purchase the Wagoneer. I think I've got first dibs on that unless one of the execs wants it."
—Chris Sullivan
"I want the piano. I dont know how one goes about stealing a massive piano however I might just yell, 'What are you going to do with this?' I'm sure it's just going to go into some archive because it's been so prominent throughout the seasons. I would love the piano."
—Chrissy Metz
"I want William's hat. I would probably put it in a case on a shelf someplace. It's like the classic Stetson fat band hat that we used to wear back in the days in the late '60s. I always wore hats even as a kid."
—Ron Cephas Jones
"I directed season 6, episode 3. and in it there's a green egg smoker, and I believe I'm going to make that green egg smoker appear in my backyard. From what I understand they're going to give it to me; it's a functional keepsake, a piece of This Is Us history and I can also smoke meat in it!"
—Jon Huertas
"[When I meet Edie on the plane] I'm wearing an overcoat that is quite nice. I'm going to get that coat!"
—Griffin Dunne
For more on This Is Us, pick up EW's special edition, on newsstands and Amazon.com now