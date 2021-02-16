In PEOPLE's exclusive first look of the "In the Room" episode, Kevin, Kate and Randall tell their parents why a family cabin trip is the last thing they want to do

This Is Us Sneak Peek: Rebecca and Jack Plan Romantic Cabin Getaway After the Kids Refuse Family Trip

The Big Three teenagers may be over spending time with their parents.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the eighth episode of the current fifth season, titled "In the Room," airing Tuesday. In the sneak peek, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) prepare for a classic Pearson family trip to their beloved cabin, but their kids Kevin (Parker Bates), Kate (Mackenzie Hancsicsak) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) think their parents' weekend getaway is the farthest thing from fun.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hey kids, grab your bags. I want to load the car now so we can hit the road for the cabin at 8 a.m. sharp," Jack says before Rebecca adds, "And I'm going to make some sandwiches so let me know what you guys want."

"Guys, we don't want to go," Kevin says flat-out, shocking Jack and Rebecca.

"Wait, what? Of course you do," the patriarch responds.

"Sorry Dad, but the cabin is lame," Randall says as Kate emphasizes: "Very lame."

"No, no. The cabin is not lame, the cabin is relaxation! The cabin is fresh air, s'mores," Jack says in an attempt to sell his kids on the idea before being interrupted.

Image zoom Credit: nbc

"Look, we all set up sleepovers for the weekend, parent-approved. You can call them," Kevin reveals.

"Cancel your plans, we're going on a family vacation this weekend and that's the end of it," Jack says.

But Rebecca pulls her husband aside to make the case for a romantic change of plans.

"Ugh babe, could I talk to you? Would it be the worst thing in the world to go away without the little grumps? Think about it, c'mon. You, me, a romantic cabin getaway. Let the kids be someone else's problem for the night," she says persuasively.

And it worked! Jack jumps on board with his wife's proposition. "A romantic cabin getaway? Hey, sleepover drop-off train leaves at 8 a.m," he tells the teens.

Image zoom Credit: nbc

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The cabin has been an important place full of valuable memories for the Pearson family in all timelines: past, present and future.

Fans last saw an elderly Rebecca staying at the cabin with her second husband Miguel (Jon Huertas) amid the coronavirus pandemic. The pair helped Kevin (Justin Hartley) book an airplane ticket to Los Angeles from Seattle, where the actor was unable to present proper identification to a TSA agent in order to board his flight home and be by pregnant fiancée Madison's (Caitlin Thompson) side as she gives birth to their twins.

Will Kevin make it in time to welcome his babies?