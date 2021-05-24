In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at the season 5 finale, Randall is asked to talk about his New Orleans trip when he learned about his biological mother Laurel

This Is Us Sneak Peek: Rebecca Asks to Hear About Randall's New Orleans Trip Before Kevin's Wedding

This Is Us is wrapping season 5 with a big wedding and possibly a big conversation.

PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's finale episode, titled "The Adirondacks," in which the Pearson family gathers for Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison's (Caitlin Thompson) nuptials.

But before the wedding festivities begin, mom Rebecca (Mandy Moore) asks her son and best man Randall (Sterling K. Brown) to tell her about the details of his trip to New Orleans, which he has yet to fully tell her about. In the penultimate episode, his wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) encouraged Rebecca to ask Randall about the events that led to him learning everything about his birth mother Laurel (Jennifer C. Holmes).

"I can't believe you guys are already leaving tomorrow. I feel like we haven't had the chance to catch up," Rebecca tells Randall.

"I know, wedding weekends always fly by so fast," the city councilman says.

"I was hoping to hear about your trip to New Orleans," the Pearson matriarch says as her son responds: "What? I told you about it."

"No, you didn't. Not much anyway," Rebecca notes. "Randall, we haven't seen each other in ages and just want to know how it was for you."

But amid all the wedding prep, Randall appears to put off the conversation. "Okay, well I'd really like to tell you about it," he says to his mother with a chuckle before walking away and letting the family know it's time to head out.

"Okay everyone, let's go! Let's get Kevin married!" Randall says aloud as Miguel (Jon Huertas) walks down the stairs.

As fans can recall Randall has delved deep into his identity issues in season 5. There's been unresolved conflict between Rebecca and Randall from last year when he brought up the fact that she knew his biological father William (Ron Cephas Jones) and did not tell Randall about him sooner.

And this year, Randall has yet to really share with Rebecca about his birth mom. "I think so much of his journey has been about coming to a place of acceptance that [Randall] belongs and he is loved and wanted. He made big, big steps towards that this year, in terms of discovering his mother's birth story. And in terms of really asserting to his family what his experience was like as a Black child in a white family," Brown told PEOPLE last week. "The things he kept to himself to make other people feel comfortable, he's finally recognized a little bit of discomfort is worth enduring so that everyone can be accepted for their full selves."

As for what to expect in the finale, Brown said: "As soon as you anticipate you know what's going to happen, Dan [Fogelman] does a wonderful job of trying to keep you on your Ps and Qs. Almost wishing that you drank a V8 because you're slightly off-kilter."