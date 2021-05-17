"It'll be refreshing to not have you watching over me," Rebecca tells Miguel in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the "Jerry 2.0" episode

This Is Us Sneak Peek: Miguel Worries About Leaving Rebecca Alone Before Kevin's Bachelor Party

This Is Us is getting close to wedding bells as Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) will be having their bachelor and bachelorette parties.

PEOPLE has a sneak peek at the upcoming "Jerry 2.0" episode (which Milo Ventimiglia directed!) and fans will get to see the Pearson crew partake in festivities with the men going to the family cabin for Kevin's stag party and the women celebrating with an at-home soirée.

Before Miguel (Jon Huertas) travels across the country for Kevin's fun weekend, he can't help but worry about leaving his wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore), who has been managing her Alzheimer's disease.

"Don't forget your slippers. You know your toes get like 10 little icicles," Rebecca says as she helps her husband pack.

"Maybe I shouldn't go," Miguel says.

"Honey, we've been over this a thousand times. I'll be fine," she says, trying to reassure him.

"We've barely been out of each other's sight for a year," he responds, referring to the lockdown amid the COVID pandemic.

"And it'll be refreshing to not have you watching over me like a hawk for a few days," Rebecca candidly reacts.

"Sorry I didn't mean that. Come here, I'm fine. My meds are working, my PET (positron emission tomography) scan showed no further deterioration," the Pearson matriarch explains.

"I know, and it's amazing," Miguel says as Rebecca reminds him: "I will be fine."

And when Miguel put on aviator sunglasses to ask his wife if he looks cool, Rebecca proves to him that her memory is still good with a late '70s pop culture reference.

"You look like Ponch, Officer Francis Poncherello. Eric Estrada's character from CHiPs," she proudly says. "Still got it."

With the Pearson men and women splitting off to enjoy some time away to talk and bond, what could go wrong before Madison and Kevin prepare to walk down the aisle? Maybe, the latter's phone call with ex-wife and childhood love Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge).